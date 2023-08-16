Facebook Twitter
Utah football announces 2023 captains and leadership council

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Jack West (10) passes under pressure from Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (wearing white)

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Jack West (10) passes under pressure from Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (32) in Stanford, Calif. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, safety Cole Bishop and linebacker Karene Reid will be wearing the captain’s patch on their jerseys this season as Utah football announced its 2023 captains and leadership council on Wednesday evening.

Rising returns for his third full season as Utah’s starting quarterback. He’s led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships as a starter and threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns last season.

Kuithe returns for his sixth season after his year was cut short just four games into the 2022 season as he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The three-time All-Pac-12 tight end had 17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns before the season-ending injury.

Bishop is heading into his third season. He started 13 games in 2022, leading the team in tackles with 83. He had 1.5 sacks, three pass deflections and an interception.

Reid, in his third year with Utah, started 14 games last season, totaling 72 tackles, five sacks, three pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble.

Rising, Kuithe, Bishop and Reid were also named to the 2023 leadership council, alongside offensive lineman Keaton Bills, running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, defensive end Connor O’Toole, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea, linebacker Lander Barton, safety Sione Vaki and wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

