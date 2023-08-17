Sunday games at the Delta Center: Utah Jazz 2023-24 schedule released

Expectations, rotations and a number of other things about the Utah Jazz’s 2023-24 season are not clear, but at least we know when and where they will be playing. On Thursday, the NBA released the regular-season schedules for all 30 teams.

Ahead of scheduling games this year, the NBA mandated that every team submit at least four available Sundays when games could be played in its home market, which means that for the first time since Jan. 21, 2001 (a win over the Phoenix Suns), the Jazz will host games on Sunday.

Ultimately, they ended up with three Sunday games: Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix, Feb. 4 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, and Feb. 25 vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

The Jazz’s 50th NBA season will start at home on Oct. 25 against the Sacramento Kings and be followed by a second home game on Oct. 27 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The busiest month of the season for the Jazz will be January, when the team plays 17 games, and in March the Jazz will be at home more than any other month, with nine home games.

Nine of the Jazz’s games are scheduled to air on national TV — seven on NBA TV, one on TNT, one on ESPN — the first of which is the Jazz’s first road game of the season on Oct. 28, when the team visits the Suns on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Jazz’s longest home stand of the season, a six-game stretch starting on Jan. 10, will be immediately followed by the Jazz’s longest road trip of the season, a six-game trip that starts in Houston and ends in New York.

The All-Star break will be Feb. 16-21, with this year’s festivities hosted in Indiana.

The Jazz’s last home game of the season will be against the Houston Rockets and the team will close out the season with a two-game road trip, visiting the Clippers on April 12 and the Golden State Warriors on April 14.

Single game tickets for Jazz home games go on sale on Sept. 12 and you can find the entire schedule here.

