‘American Idol’ is coming to Utah (virtually)

After an “American Idol” season that saw a few unexpected dropouts and the show’s first Pacific Islander winner, the reality competition show is on the hunt for a new batch of contestants.

Ahead of its upcoming season, “Idol” is hosting virtual auditions across the country and looking for aspiring superstars. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.

When are ‘American Idol’ Zoom auditions?

Long gone are the days of waking up early and standing in line for hours to sing anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes for “Idol” producers. Since the pandemic, “Idol” has hosted preliminary auditions — the round before the televised auditions in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — on Zoom.

“It has made it more convenient and accessible for anybody and everybody,” Melissa Elfar, an “American Idol” producer, previously told the Deseret News. “It’s never been easier to audition. You literally can be on your phone in your bedroom auditioning. You can be in the bathroom, in the kitchen, wherever you want to be.”

Wyatt Pike, a 2021 “American Idol” contestant who reached the top 12 before unexpectedly dropping out, previously told the Deseret News that the Zoom audition process allowed him to feel more at ease during his tryout.

“It might not be the most efficient way to judge how great a singer someone is or anything like that, but it is also kind of special for me because I’m not in line somewhere, nervous, and around 20 people also nervous who are making me more nervous,” Pike told the Deseret News. “I can just show up and do my thing and take some deep breaths before.”

This year marks the fourth year in a row “Idol” is holding auditions virtually, reaching all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Aspiring contestants from Utah can sign up for an audition time on Aug. 21 — although there are also open call dates if that specific day doesn’t work.

Applicants must be between the ages of 15 and 29 — born between Feb. 15, 2009, and June 2, 1994. For more information, visit the “American Idol” website.

When does the new ‘American Idol’ season come out?

The upcoming season of “American Idol” will likely premiere in early 2024, although an official premiere date has not yet been announced. The last season premiered on Feb. 19, per Parade.

