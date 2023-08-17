Brigham Young University computer engineering graduates ranked in the top 10 for highest median annual earnings four years after graduation.

That’s according to data sent in a press release to the Deseret News from Hostinger. The website hosting provider conducted a study where they analyzed the median salaries for graduates from different universities in the U.S. with computer engineering courses.

The average salary for graduates from the top 10 schools “comes in just over $145,000 per annum,” according to Eiviltas Paraščiakas, who is the head of communications at Hostinger.

BYU made the list of these schools. “The Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering at this famous university hosts several courses in the field and is undoubtedly a leading institution in the production of technology’s up-and-coming talent,” the release stated.

Here’s a look at the 10 schools with the highest median annual earnings four years after graduation for computer engineering graduates.

Princeton University

Average salary: $227,172.

Location: Princeton, New Jersey.

University of Washington

Average salary: $168,957.

Location: Seattle, Washington, and Bothell, Washington.

Santa Clara University

Average salary: $159,782.

Location: Santa Clara, California.

Duke University

Average salary: $137,144.

Location: Durham, North Carolina.

University of Virginia

Average salary: $135,287.

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia.

University of California, Los Angeles

Average salary: $128,131.

Location: Los Angeles, California.

Brigham Young University

Average salary: $127,592.

Location: Provo, Utah.

San Jose University

Average salary: $127,047 .

Location: San Jose, California.

University of California, San Diego

Average salary: $122,307.

Location: San Diego, California.

California Polytechnic State University

Average salary: $122,307.

Location: San Luis Obispo, California.

