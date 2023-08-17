Cable news recap: What did they say last night on Fox, CNN and MSNBC?

Fox News — lack of government aid to Maui

On Wednesday night, Laura Ingraham spoke to former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on her show “Ingraham Angle” about the amount of federal aid Maui is receiving following the wildfires.

Gabbard told Ingraham that the help they are receiving is “100% community-led.”

“We are eight days past this wildfire, and I’m in constant touch with these community members and leaders,” Gabbard said. “They are still not seeing a response from the county, the state, the federal government to be able to go out and help them.”

According to Gabbard, the opinion of much of the Maui community is that the government does not care about them.

Ingraham made the argument that the U.S. is spending “billions and billions of dollars and allocates it to countries, issues and problems. This is when we realize you have to put your own oxygen mask on first before you can really help others.”

She said that the Americans who were devastated by the wildfires need help now.

CNN — Trump’s GOP presidential opponents need a ‘backbone’

When asked what the GOP presidential candidates running against Trump need to do to get noticed by voters, Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN, “Respectfully, they need to stop kissing up to Donald Trump. That is clearly not working for them.”

Grisham said the base of voters these candidates are trying to win over are looking for someone “tough.”

“How are people supposed to think that these nominees are going to stand up to somebody like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin or Kim Jong Un or even some leaders of our allied countries or members of Congress if they won't stand up to Trump,” Grisham added.

In order for Trump’s opponents to have a chance against him in the 2020 presidential election, Grisham said GOP candidates need to be doing more than simply talking about their policies and actually call out Trump “and show that they have the backbone I’ll just say that, to do it.” she said.

MSNBC — Elon Musk is more like a ‘free speech occasionalist’

“Elon Musk describes himself as a free speech absolutist,” Stephanie Ruhle said at the beginning of her show “The 11th Hour.”

Ruhle referred to an article published in The Washington Post that said Musk's social media website X, formerly known as Twitter, is purposefully slowing down traffic for websites “he dislikes,” such as The New York Times and Facebook.

According to The Washington Post article, “On Tuesday afternoon, hours after this story was first published, X began reversing the throttling on some of the sites, dropping the delay times back to zero. It was unknown if all the throttled websites had normal service restored.”

“Elon Musk says he is all about free speech, but it turns out he is all about free speech when it’s nice to him and about him,” Ruhle said. “He’s more like a free speech occasionalist.”

NBC News Tech correspondent Jake Ward responded to Ruhle, saying Musk’s idea of free speech is “much more relative to his personal preferences. ... It seems to have been that Twitter, this platform X, whatever we’re calling it now really was trying to make it unbearable to go to the sites that Elon doesn't like.”