Thursday, August 17, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball College Basketball Sports

BYU basketball’s nonconference schedule is out. Here’s the details

The Cougars will stay in the state of Utah for the majority of their nonleague slate in their first season in the Big 12

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Brigham Young’s head coach Mark Pope celebrates the win with students as BYU defeats Utah.

BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope celebrates the win with students as BYU defeats Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The Cougars will play nine of their 13 nonconference games this season at the Marriott Center, with their lone true road game at Utah on Dec. 9.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The nonconference schedule for BYU basketball’s first season in the Big 12 Conference is officially complete.

The Cougars announced the nonleague slate on Thursday.

Here’s what it look like:

  • Nov. 6 — Houston Baptist | Marriott Center.
  • Nov. 10 — San Diego State | Marriott Center.
  • Nov. 15 — Southeastern Louisiana | Marriott Center.
  • Nov. 18 — Morgan State | Marriott Center.
  • Nov. 23 — vs. Arizona State* | Las Vegas.
  • Nov. 24 — vs. NC State/Vanderbilt* | Las Vegas.
  • Dec. 1 — vs. Fresno State^ | Salt Lake City.
  • Dec. 5 — Evansville | Marriott Center.
  • Dec. 9 — at Utah | Salt Lake City.
  • Dec. 13 — Denver | Marriott Center.
  • Dec. 16 — Georgia State | Marriott Center.
  • Dec. 22 — Bellarmine | Marriott Center.
  • Dec. 30 — Wyoming | Marriott Center.
  • Note: * Part of Vegas Showdown at Michelob Ultra Arena; ^ Game played at Delta Center.

Among the highlights

  • The Cougars will play 13 nonconference games in total, with nine — including the first four — happening at the Marriott Center.
  • BYU will host San Diego State on Nov. 10. The Aztecs advanced to the NCAA championship game last season, the first time in school history the program made the Final Four.
  • BYU’s lone true road game will come Dec. 9 at Utah. The Utes will join the Cougars in the Big 12 in 2024.
  • BYU’s only time playing out of state will be at the Vegas Showdown during Thanksgiving weekend, when the Cougars will first play Arizona State, then either NC State or Vanderbilt.
  • The Cougars also will play Fresno State in a neutral-site game at the Delta Center on Dec. 1.

What we don’t know

  • The dates for BYU’s Big 12 conference schedule have yet to be finalized.
  • Last month, the conference announced the schedule pairings for each league school.
  • BYU will play 18 conference games — here is a look at their schedule pairings for the 2023-24 season:
  • Home and away: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF.
  • Home only: Houston, Texas, TCU, Cincinnati.
  • Away only: Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma.

