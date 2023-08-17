BYU basketball’s nonconference schedule is out. Here’s the details

The nonconference schedule for BYU basketball’s first season in the Big 12 Conference is officially complete.

The Cougars announced the nonleague slate on Thursday.

Here’s what it look like:



Nov. 6 — Houston Baptist | Marriott Center.

Nov. 10 — San Diego State | Marriott Center.

Nov. 15 — Southeastern Louisiana | Marriott Center.

Nov. 18 — Morgan State | Marriott Center.

Nov. 23 — vs. Arizona State* | Las Vegas.

Nov. 24 — vs. NC State/Vanderbilt* | Las Vegas.

Dec. 1 — vs. Fresno State^ | Salt Lake City.

Dec. 5 — Evansville | Marriott Center.

Dec. 9 — at Utah | Salt Lake City.

Dec. 13 — Denver | Marriott Center.

Dec. 16 — Georgia State | Marriott Center.

Dec. 22 — Bellarmine | Marriott Center.

Dec. 30 — Wyoming | Marriott Center.

Note: * Part of Vegas Showdown at Michelob Ultra Arena; ^ Game played at Delta Center.

Among the highlights

The Cougars will play 13 nonconference games in total, with nine — including the first four — happening at the Marriott Center.

BYU will host San Diego State on Nov. 10. The Aztecs advanced to the NCAA championship game last season, the first time in school history the program made the Final Four.

BYU’s lone true road game will come Dec. 9 at Utah. The Utes will join the Cougars in the Big 12 in 2024.

BYU’s only time playing out of state will be at the Vegas Showdown during Thanksgiving weekend, when the Cougars will first play Arizona State, then either NC State or Vanderbilt.

The Cougars also will play Fresno State in a neutral-site game at the Delta Center on Dec. 1.

What we don’t know