What Steve Young told Jaren Hall in welcoming the fellow BYU alum to the NFL

Steve Young knows what the grind of the NFL is like — the Hall of Fame quarterback spent 15 years in the league, won three Super Bowls and was a Super Bowl MVP.

He also endured his share of struggles early in his career while also playing backup to another Hall of Famer, Joe Montana, for a time.

It’s fitting then, that Young would welcome a fellow BYU alum to the NFL ranks and commend the young athlete for his character.

On Wednesday, sportswear retail company Fanatics shared a video on social media that featured Jaren Hall, the Utah native and rookie quarterback out of BYU who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Moments into the video, a message from another BYU great, Young, started to play as Hall watched.

“I wanted to congratulate you — welcome to the league. The Vikings are going to be amazing,” Young told Hall. “Kirk Cousins is a good friend, tell him hi. He’ll teach you a lot of good stuff. Anything he doesn’t know, I’m sure I know. You can always come to me.

“You’re a great man, I think a lot of you. Best of luck. Much love to you.”

Hall’s reaction?

“That’s crazy, man. That’s a legend right there,” he said. “That means a lot to take the time to do that. It’s special.”

Young replied to the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jaren’s a special dude. Looking forward to seeing his greatness 👊🏽 https://t.co/E4U4Qe52Yg — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) August 17, 2023

Hall, who is learning under veteran quarterback Cousins in Minnesota, made his NFL preseason debut with the Vikings last week in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Hall and Minnesota will play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.