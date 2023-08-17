How much does Vanna White get paid on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Viewers tuning in to new episodes of “Wheel of Fortune” in the fall will notice at least one major difference: no Vanna White.

White had to miss a day of taping — five episodes — due to sickness, USA Today reported. Her absence falls during the show’s annual Teacher’s Week, which was filmed in July and is scheduled to air in October, per TVLine. In place of White, viewers will see Bridgette Donald-Blue, who was one of the 2023 California Teachers of the Year, per USA Today.

It marks the first time in 30 years White will have missed an episode, Fox News reported. She has been absent from the show just three times in her decadeslong career.

How much does Vanna White make on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

The news comes as White has reportedly been negotiating her contract. According to People, White’s annual salary is roughly $3 million — and it has stayed at that amount for the past 18 years. Sajak, meanwhile, reportedly earns around $15 million, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Deseret News has reached out to a Sony representative for comment.

Sajak announced earlier this year that he would be retiring after the upcoming season — the show’s 41st, the Deseret News reported. The 76-year-old TV personality has been with “Wheel” since 1981 — White joined a year later — taking over for original host Chuck Woolery (fun fact: In 1980, a few years before he would host “Jeopardy!” for 36 seasons, the late Alex Trebek hosted “Wheel of Fortune” at the last minute, filling in for Woolery, who was sick).

“When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” White said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come. Cheers to you, @patsajak!”

Ryan Seacrest, who hosted “Live with Kelly and Ryan” for six seasons and has been the host of “American Idol” since 2002, will take over for Sajak in September 2024.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in statement on X. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.

“I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

White’s current contract runs through 2024, per TV Insider.

When does the new season of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ premiere?

The 41st season of “Wheel of Fortune” is scheduled to premiere Sept. 11 — the same day as the new season of “Jeopardy!” TVLine reported.

“Jeopardy!” reportedly began filming on Aug. 15 and is recycling clues from its archives and using new clues that were written prior to the writers strike, the Deseret News reported.

“‘Jeopardy!’ has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers,” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement, per USA Today. “We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall.”

Michael Davies, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” recently revealed that Season 40 will have at least one major change: An increase in prize money. The second and third-place winners of each game will receive $2,000 and $3,000, respectively — a $1,000 increase, according to a recent episode of the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast.