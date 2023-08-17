During an appearance on Fox Business Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump criticized President Joe Biden for a comment the president made while visiting Utah last week.

Biden told a group of donors in Park City on Aug. 10 that he wishes the Inflation Reduction Act — a 2022 bill that invested in clean energy, which Republicans like Utah Sen. Mitt Romney say increased inflation — would have been given a different name.

“By the way, the Inflation Reduction Act — I wish I hadn’t called it that, because it has less to do with reducing inflation than it does to do with dealing with providing for alternatives that generate economic growth,” Biden said.

The president’s moment of candor was an opening for Trump, who called Biden “a fool” during an interview with Fox News commentator Larry Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council under Trump.

“I heard (Biden) say that he didn’t mean that name, that the name is not accurate,” Trump said, apparently referring to Biden’s comments in Park City. “And yet they sold it based on that name. Nobody should have done that. There’s no way that bill should have been allowed to pass in the Senate. And they got it passed. And it’s a shame.”

Trump attacked Biden at several points during his interview with Kudlow, taking shots at Biden’s age, mental dexterity and record on the economy. At one point, he called Biden “the most corrupt president in the history of our country”; at another, “the most incompetent president.”

Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and Trump now faces criminal charges for attempting to overturn that election, as well as several other indictments related to hiding classified documents and falsifying business records. President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been charged by a federal prosecutor for alleged tax evasion related to his foreign business deals and for a gun crime.

Trump and Biden are the current favorites to win their respective party’s nominations in 2024, setting up a potential rematch in the general election. Hypothetical polls show them tied.

Trump blasted Biden’s foreign policy, claiming the president “is going to get us into a nuclear war.”

“We have a country that’s a laughingstock all over the world,” Trump said. “We have a president who can’t properly represent us. He goes to meetings in foreign countries and he makes a fool out of himself.”

“I can just imagine President Xi (Jinping) — all of these these leaders that I’ve gotten to know so well — (France President Emmanuel) Macron. They’re laughing at this whole situation. Nobody can believe it,” he continued.

The comment echoed Biden’s own attack on Trump in Park City last week, when the president asked fundraiser attendees if they thought any global leaders would like to see a second Trump term.

“A lot of you travel internationally,” Biden said on Aug. 11. “Raise your hand if you know any world leader in another part of the world you visit that says they want to see Trump come back. No, I’m not being facetious.”

