Jason Chaffetz says he’s eyeing an office other than Mitt Romney’s Senate seat

Former congressman and current Fox News host Jason Chaffetz said he’s unlikely to run for Senate next year, and instead is leaning toward a future run for governor — although he left open the possibility of running for the seat currently held by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney.

But just because he’s eying the governor’s office doesn’t necessarily mean he plans to challenge current Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a fellow Republican, in a primary election.

When asked whether he’s thinking about running against Cox, Chaffetz told the Deseret News he hasn’t decided yet.

“Not making any decisions yet on anything,” he said. “Some day, some time I am interested in running for governor. It would be an honor to do so.”

Chaffetz has been floated as a possible Senate candidate in 2024, whether joining the growing list of Republicans who are looking to challenge Romney if he runs again, or jumping in the race if Romney decides against a second term.

But Chaffetz recently told ABC News he is leaning more toward a run for governor than for the Senate, although he left open the possibility of running for the Senate as he sees Romney as vulnerable among conservatives in Utah.

“He’s obviously formidable. He’s the sitting United States senator. He enjoys a good base of support. But it’s still an uphill battle,” Chaffetz said of Romney. “A lot of conservatives have serious question marks.”

Romney has been tight-lipped about a possible 2024 run. He has infrastructure in place if he decides to run — he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission so he can fundraise — but has also said he might decide to move on.

“If I feel like I can’t get a lot more done, why then, I wouldn’t — if you will — take the personal burden of being there. Let someone else have a chance,” he told the Deseret News in May.

But a recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute for Politics poll shows that while Romney receives favorable marks for his job performance overall, he could be vulnerable in a Republican primary.

A poll conducted in June found that 52% of Utah voters either strongly approved or somewhat approved of Romney’s performance. But when asked whether he should run for reelection, 47% said yes and 51% said no.

Romney has already drawn one primary opponent. Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announced in May he is running for the seat, whether Romney is in or not, while Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson is still exploring a run.

