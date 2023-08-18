Photo gallery: No cattle jams, but moving animals slow Logan Canyon traffic

The sounds of late summer in Logan Canyon include a week when cattle drives share the busy road with the usual truckers, sightseers and travelers.

Such was the case Tuesday through Friday this week as nearly 1,500 cattle were moved from their summer pasture range on National Forest Service lands in the Temple Fork area along Highway 89 to lower fall and winter pastures in the Bunchgrass Draw area.

According to the Logan Ranger District, cattle were moved by the Logan Canyon Cattle Association — in groups of several hundred at a time — about 21⁄ 2 miles along the busy mountain thoroughfare.

Drivers were told to expect some delays and to be on the lookout for stray cattle.

A cowboy with the Logan Canyon Cattle Association moves a cow back to the herd in Logan Canyon on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The herd was moved from the Temple Fork area via Logan Canyon’s Highway 89 to the Bunchgrass draw where they will remain until October. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

