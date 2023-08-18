Brazil officials honor the Church of Jesus Christ in a special session of Congress

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was honored in a special session of Congress in Brazil on Wednesday.

A letter read at the event from Brazil’s Legislative House President Arthur Lira said the ceremony was a “fair tribute” to the members of the church who have done “extraordinary missionary work of evangelization and social assistance in our country, contributing to the dissemination of high Christian values in Brazilian society.”

Which, he continued, is the best way to combat violence and hopelessness, and teach solidarity and love for others as “essential pillars of existence.”

Former Congressman Moroni Torgan, a Latter-day Saint, said that by highlighting the church, the country was really honoring Jesus Christ.

“He is the one who runs the church,” Torgan said in a statement. “We learn from him to provide service to the community. Any and all help you need, we will be ready to serve because that is the spirit of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Two church leaders — Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Joni Luiz Koch, president in the church’s Brazil Area presidency — attended the event with 500 others. Among the crowd were many local church members.

Missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at the special session in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília, Brazil, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Natália and Pedro Brasileiro, representatives of the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ, speak during the special session in the Chamber of Deputies in Brasília, Brazil, on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Koch spoke about how the words “order and progress,” written on the country’s flag, are important, but the phrase is missing a vital word.

“The original phrase is inspired by the French philosopher Auguste Comte: ‘Love in principle, order as a base and progress in the end,’” he explained. “Though someone convinced the creators of the flag to suppress the word ‘love,’ we Christians have a responsibility to restore that feeling that is the beginning of everything.”

In 2022, the church and its members gave over $1 billion and more than 6 million hours of volunteer service toward more than 3,500 humanitarian projects across the world, the church released in a statement. More than 1.5 million Brazilians have benefited from church-related efforts in the past 18 months.

Federal Congressman Charles Fernandes also spoke about his experience attending the new Brasília Brazil Temple open house, which started Aug. 5 and will run until Sept. 5.

He said he felt “peace and spiritual strength” there that “touched (him) deeply.” It “awakened in me the desire to be better.”

“I imagine that this is the feeling that nourishes (Latter-day Saints) to be a positive influence in Brazilian society.”