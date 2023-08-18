‘My name is not Erica Marsh.’ Woman tells CNN her photos were used for fake account

A sampling of what aired on cable news channels on Aug. 17.

CNN — Republican woman became face of fake liberal social media account

On “Anderson Cooper 360,” Courtney Ballesteros shared her experience of her photos being stolen and used as a profile picture for a left-wing Twitter account that had close to 130K followers under the name Erica Marsh.

Marsh’s viral tweets were heavily left-leaning opinionated, according to CNN, and would post things like “Do you agree that Drag Story Hour should be mandated for elementary school students in public schools” and “Why does it seem that most Republicans are pedophiles?”

X, formerly known as Twitter, took down the account a few weeks ago.

“I want to tell the world that that’s not me, my name is not Erica Marsh, I am Courtney,” Ballesteros told CNN.

She proved the photos were hers by showing CNN her Facebook page, where the photos used by the fake account were taken when she was a teenager.

Ballesteros was left speechless when CNN asked her to read a few of the tweets from the fake account because they do not share the same political opinions.

“Whoever is running this account knows what people like and knows how to get attention,” disinformation expert Darren Linvill told CNN.

Linvill said the fake account is not the work of an amateur, saying Ballesteros’ pictures were used on purpose because “she looks all-American, she looks friendly, but ultimately it’s about influence.”

MSNBC — Trump’s D.C. defense lawyers request April 2026 trial

Lawrence O’Donnell shared the news of Donald Trump’s criminal defense lawyers filing a motion on Thursday regarding the Washington, D.C., case, saying that special prosecutor Jack Smith’s request for a trial in 2024 does not give them enough time to build a defense.

Trump’s team requested that a trial be set for April 2026.

O’Donnell quoted the defense team statement: “Even assuming we could begin reviewing the documents today, we would need to proceed at a pace of 99,762 pages per day to finish the government's initial production by its proposed date for jury selection. That is the entirety of Tolstoy’s ‘War and Peace,’ cover to cover 78 times a day every day from now until jury selection.”

To which O’Donnell said that the defense team might have a point.

Attorney Andrew Weissmann replied, “They have a point in that due process requires that they be given sufficient time to prepare. I wouldn't be surprised if Judge Chutkan does not go with the date that was proposed by Jack Smith.”

In regards to Trump’s defense team requesting longer time for review of the case, “page by page review is no longer done,” Weissmann said. “Whether in civil cases or in criminal cases because of the vast volume of electronic data.”

Weissmann said it is Chutkan’s responsibility to make sure there is enough time for the defense team to “master that evidence and present it.”