Rep. Burgess Owens endorses Donald Trump for 2024

Rep. Burgess Owens officially endorsed former President Donald Trump in his bid for reelection on Thursday.

The Republican congressman representing Utah’s 4th Congressional District, which covers southern Salt Lake County and parts of central Utah, revealed his endorsement in a statement given to conservative news website the Daily Caller.

“Donald Trump delivered record-breaking growth to all communities. As a child born in the segregated South, I witnessed Donald Trump help the Black community more than any president in my lifetime,” Owens said.

The statement continues: “(President Joe) Biden declared to the world if you don’t support him, ‘you ain’t Black,’ well, once again, I don’t support him. I’m proud to support Donald Trump in 2024, and I pray he gets the opportunity to finish the record growth he started. We need his boldness to reverse the damage Joe Biden has done before it’s too late.”

With this announcement, Owens becomes the 75th member of Congress to endorse Trump in his 2024 campaign. In addition, 10 senators have officially endorsed Trump as well.

The congressman has been an outspoken supporter of the previous president ever since he first ran for Congress in 2020.

“We need more leaders like President Trump who understand the freedoms that make up the fabric of America,” Owens said during a speech given at the 2020 Republican National Convention in North Carolina.

Owens entered office on Jan. 3, 2021, after narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams. Just days later, Owens joined over 100 Republican colleagues in objecting to the certification of Pennsylvania’s electoral college vote because he said the results of the 2020 presidential election didn’t “make sense to me anecdotally or factually.” However, Owens voted against the Arizona objection.

Trump has also shown support for Owens. Trump endorsed Owens during the 2022 midterms, calling Owens a “fantastic” representative for the state’s 4th Congressional District.

“I campaigned with Burgess to flip this seat in 2020, and I am proud to support him again,” the former president said in a statement.

And as Trump has recently faced several legal challenges, Owens has defended the former president.

Owens said that Trump’s first indictment this year “reeks of political vengeance” and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has “weaponized our justice system to target opponents.”

This story will be updated.

