This BYU transfer is reportedly headed to China and Jimmer Fredette’s former team

Former BYU wing Hao Dong is reportedly joining a team familiar to Cougar fans, thanks to a BYU basketball legend.

Dong is signing with the Shanghai Sharks, according to Utah Prep Basketball Academy — formerly known as RSL Academy, where Dong prepped in 2021-22.

Former BYU guard Jimmer Fredette — the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year his senior season with the Cougars — played for the Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association from 2016-19, then again from 2020-21.

Fredette once scored 75 points in a game for Shanghai and quickly became known for putting up high scoring numbers during his time in China.

Dong was a walk-on at BYU last season. In his lone year in Provo, Dong, a native of Beijing, China, played in eight total minutes over four games.

Dong was one of three players to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the 2022-23 season, though he’s reportedly the lone one to pursue a professional career over transferring to another college.

Guard Tanner Toolson transferred to Utah Valley, while forward Braeden Moore transferred to Oral Roberts.

The Sharks, who gave former Houston Rockets big man Yao Ming his pro start before he starred for the NBA, have become a popular destination for veteran basketball players.

In addition to Fredette, other NBA players who have played for the Sharks over the years include Gilbert Arenas, Eric Bledsoe and Michael Beasley.

On Thursday, veteran basketball players Noah Vonleh and Yogi Ferrell reportedly signed with Shanghai, according to Sportando.