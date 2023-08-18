Reports: Trump to skip GOP debate, talk to Tucker Carlson

Former President Donald Trump plans to skip next week’s presidential debate in favor of an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, The New York Times reported Friday.

Several sources told the Times that Trump — who maintains a massive lead in national Republican primary polls — will not participate in the first Republican debate in Milwaukee next Wednesday. Instead, Trump will sit with Carlson for an online interview, potentially at the same time as the debate.

Trump’s decision is an apparent affront to both the Republican National Committee and to Fox News, who will host next week’s debate. For months, Trump has leveled attacks against Fox News, claiming the network has decreased its coverage of him while showing favoritism to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s 2024 challengers.

In March, Trump attacked Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch by name, calling him and his employees a “group of MAGA hating Globalist RINOS” who are “aiding & abetting the destruction of America.”

Carlson was let go by Fox News in April, amid ongoing legal battles. Since departing Fox, Carlson has maintained a presence online with his own talk show on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In national polls of Republican voters, Trump is hovering around 55%, while his closest challenger — DeSantis — sits in the mid-teens. No other candidate is consistently in double-digits.

In order to qualify for the GOP debates, candidates must meet polling and fundraising requirements. At present, candidates who have qualified are Trump, DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman Perry Johnson.

