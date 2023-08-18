Facebook Twitter
Friday, August 18, 2023 
Big 12 football players were asked to guess where BYU is located. Here’s what happened

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
LaVell Edwards Stadium on&nbsp;the Brigham Young University campus in Provo is pictured on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

College conference media days are an opportunity for all sorts of content to be created, and at the Big 12 Conference’s football media days last month, players and coaches from around the league were asked to guess what city BYU — one of the Big 12’s newest members — is in.

Friday on the conference’s official Twitter account, a 57-second video was posted showing a bunch of the guesses.

The video started off with a bang, with a player saying, “I don’t even know,” followed by another asking, “Is it Utah?”

After an answer of “Provos,” there was a series of correct guesses (Provo) shown, but that was short lived, as guesses of “Brigham Young” and “No idea” followed.

Another player then rhetorically asked if the city starts with an “I,” followed by “I have no idea” and another player asking if it’s in New York.

A few more correct guesses came, followed by a player saying he was going to start naming cities in Utah only to stop after Salt Lake City.

That wound up being a popular guess. Of course, SLC did become a Big 12 city two weeks ago when Utah joined the conference.

The video closed with a few players who guessed incorrectly being told the answer, with the final player shown responding, “Provo. OK, I would not have guessed that.”

