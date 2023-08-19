2023-24 Utah Jazz schedule highlights: Familiar faces, Quin Snyder’s return and when Victor Wembanyama will play at the Delta Center

On Thursday the Utah Jazz released the full regular season schedule along with a four-game preseason slate (with possibly more to come).

Before diving into the regular season details there was already some international intrigue in the preseason. On Oct. 16, the Jazz will host the New Zealand Breakers from the NBL.

Last season’s Breakers made it to the NBL final and came up short in a deciding Game 5 loss to the Sydney Kings. That team featured former Jazzman Jarrell Brantley alongside the 43rd pick in this year’s NBA Draft, Rayan Rupert.

While the preseason will offer some fun and a bit of a sneak peak at what to expect the rest of the year, that’s not why you’re here. So, let’s get to the meat and potatoes — the highlights of the Jazz’s 2023-24 regular season schedule.

Difficulty early on

The Jazz’s mettle will be tested early with their first four games against Western Conference playoff contenders. The team opens the season at home against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 25 and will play against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. From there the Jazz head out on the road for the first time to see what they can do against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 28 and Denver Nuggets on Oct. 30.

Though none of the teams will have rounded into form during that first week of the season, it will be a great place for the Jazz to see how they measure up out of the gate.

Jazz to host three baseball-style series

Three separate times this season teams will come to Utah and have a prolonged stay as they play a set of two games against the Jazz.

Phoenix will play at the Delta Center on Nov. 17 and 19. The first game will be part of the In-Season Tournament group play and the second game will be the first Sunday game the Jazz play at home in more than 20 years.

On Nov. 25 and 27 the Jazz will host the New Orleans Pelicans and on March 16 and 18 the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in town.

Familiar faces

Speaking of that Minnesota series, the Jazz will welcome back Mike Conley as well as Rudy Gobert once more when the Timberwolves are in town.

The Cleveland Cavaliers with Donovan Mitchell and Georges Niang will play at the Delta Center on April 2.

Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons will be in Salt Lake City on Jan. 3, Joe Ingles will be in town with the Orlando Magic on Nov. 2 and Royce O’Neale will visit with the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 18.

Quin Snyder’s return

Though Quin Snyder was hired last season to coach the Atlanta Hawks, it wasn’t until after the Jazz had played both of it’s games for the season against Atlanta.

On March 15, Snyder will return to coach a team inside the Delta Center. The Jazz will visit Atlanta a few weeks prior to that (Feb. 27), and although it won’t be anything like Snyder’s return to Utah, it will mark just the second time in 40 years that the Jazz have faced a team led by a former Jazz head coach.

When can Jazz fans see the top of the rookie class up close?

This year’s draft class has been touted as one of the most talented in many years. I’m sure I’m not the only one that is looking forward to watching these guys up close, and just as a reminder, single game tickets go on sale Sept. 12.

On Nov. 14, the Jazz will host the Portland Trail Blazers with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

On Feb. 22, No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller will come to Utah with the Charlotte Hornets.

On Feb. 25, the No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, will make his first trip to the Delta Center with the San Antonio Spurs.