High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 18 (Week 2)

In a dynamic contest, the Mountain Ridge Sentinels clinched a gripping 26-21 victory over the Dixie Flyers. The Sentinels surged with two explosive long touchdowns, swiftly establishing a 14-0 lead. Dixie retaliated, leveling the score at 14 with Aiden Hellus’ game-changing 50-yard interception return. The game’s intensity escalated as Dixie briefly claimed a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Sentinels responded with determination. Jesus Hernandez’s 11-yard touchdown run sealed the win, highlighting their resilience on a long road trip.

In an intense showdown, the American Fork Cavemen clinched a 24-20 victory over the Orem Tigers. Alternating scores defined the game, as Asher Young’s 32-yard touchdown reception for Orem and Jacob Dean’s 16-yard touchdown catch for American Fork kept the momentum shifting. Orem briefly surged ahead in the fourth quarter with Aiden Brown’s 4-yard touchdown reception, but American Fork swiftly responded as Dylan Story connected with Josh Andrus for a game-winning 3-yard touchdown pass, solidifying their triumph in a closely contested clash.

The Skyridge Falcons soared to a dominant 48-23 victory against the East Leopards. After a slow start, with East’s Luca Viana kicking a 23-yard field goal, the Falcons’ offense ignited, surging ahead with seven touchdowns. Jackson Stevens orchestrated the charge, connecting with Trent Call for a 36-yard score, followed by Carter Sheffield’s two rushing touchdowns, and another touchdown pass to Sheffield. Skyridge continued their explosive performance with a 12-yard pass to Sheffield, a 74-yard connection to Austin Barker, and a 17-yard pass to La’akea Kalama. East responded with scores from Tucker McCormick, Nasio Otukolo, and Dameon Crosby, but Skyridge’s offensive eruption proved insurmountable.

In an exhilarating Friday night showdown, the Timpview Thunderbirds emerged triumphant with a hard-fought 31-28 road victory over the Lone Peak Knights. The game witnessed a rapid momentum shift when Lone Peak seized the initiative with two lightning-quick touchdowns in just 13 seconds during the second quarter, establishing a commanding lead. Amidst the electrifying action, Timpview’s dynamic duo, Kennan Pula and Helaman Casuga, showcased their offensive prowess with a game-changing 56-yard touchdown connection. Timpview’s resilience was on full display as they battled back from a 14-point deficit in the second quarter, consistently matching Lone Peak’s advances to keep the score closely contested. The game’s decisive shift arrived early in the fourth quarter when Luke Thornock’s 31-yard field goal sealed the Thunderbirds’ victory, capping off a remarkable performance on the road.

The Highland Rams demonstrated their dominance with a convincing 35-12 victory over the Cyprus Pirates. Highland set the tone early with Jeremiah Jimoh’s explosive 90-yard run, securing a 7-0 lead. Cyprus swiftly responded as Skyler Armenta connected with Carter Langford for a 65-yard touchdown pass, narrowing the gap. However, Highland surged ahead with Maka Fiefia’s 35-yard touchdown reception and Manasa Pela’s 6-yard rushing score, extending their lead. The Rams maintained their momentum into the third quarter, with Charlie McConkie’s 85-yard touchdown catch from Pela adding to their advantage. Cyprus managed to counter Highland’s offensive onslaught as Armenta dashed for an 85-yard touchdown run, but the Rams promptly responded again with Siosefa Brown’s 4-yard rushing touchdown. Highland’s well-rounded performance secured their victory, showcasing their prowess on both sides of the ball.

In a Week 2 high school football clash, the Granger Lancers dominated the field, securing a resounding victory over the Viewmont Vikings with a final score of 47-7. The Lancers exhibited an exceptional offensive attack throughout the game, establishing a strong lead in the early stages. Granger carried a 19 point lead into halftime, and extended that lead in the 3rd quarter to seal the victory. Granger’s quarterback, Su’esu’e, showcased his versatility, contributing to multiple touchdowns both through the air and on the ground. Landon Figueroa and Johvian Ki also stood out, making significant receptions that aided Granger’s commanding performance.

In a Week 2 high school football encounter, the Woods Cross Wildcats prevailed over the Kearns Cougars with a final score of 41-27. The Wildcats took control early, with Lock Smoot scoring two touchdowns in the opening quarter. Kearns responded with a 3-yard run by Fiki Talia before halftime to narrow the lead before falling behind in the second half. The game showcased several noteworthy offensive plays, including a 70-yard pass from Teki Finau to Kayden Morrey for Kearns and a 78-yard run by Ben Smith-Mecham for Woods Cross in the final quarter. Despite efforts from both sides, the Wildcats maintained their lead throughout the game, securing their first win of the season.

In a Week 2 high school football contest, the Taylorsville Warriors faced a challenging matchup against Chatfield, Colo. The game unfolded as a one-sided affair, with Chatfield’s commanding performance resulting in a decisive victory, shutting out Taylorsville with a final score of 49-0. Chatfield’s dominance was evident from the beginning, establishing a substantial lead early on through a series of well-executed plays, including a 69-yard punt return and a series of successful touchdown drives. Notably, Chatfield’s defense contributed to the momentum with a safety in the second quarter. Despite their efforts, the Taylorsville Warriors were unable to rally and mount a comeback, ultimately falling to Chatfield’s superior performance on both ends of the field.

In a Week 2 high school football clash, the Springville Red Devils demonstrated their dominance over the Bonneville Lakers, sealing a decisive victory with a final score of 36-8. Despite a relatively slow start, Springville’s Tevita Valeti emerged as the standout performer, fueling their offense with a series of key touchdowns. Valeti’s pivotal plays included a total of 175 rushing yards and 5 touchdown runs, including an impressive 62 yard touchdown run that extended Springville’s lead late in the third quarter. Bonneville managed to break Springville’s shutout bid with a 47-yard pass from Jaxon Johnson to Hunter Davis in the third quarter. Nevertheless, Springville’s commanding performance, led by Valeti’s remarkable rushing display, secured their second victory of the season.

In a Week 2 high school football contest, the Box Elder Bees narrowly secured victory against the Mountain Crest Mustangs, clinching a 21-20 win. Box Elder set the tone with two passing touchdowns from Ryan Griffin, establishing an early lead. Despite the Mustangs mounting a response, including a standout 52-yard pass from Casey Crofts to Dax Benson, the Bees maintained their edge. The turning point came late in the fourth quarter when Dax Sumko of Box Elder broke through with an 18-yard run for a touchdown, securing the lead that ultimately decided the game. The match remained intense, marked by key plays from both sides, with Box Elder ultimately emerging as the victors by the slimmest of margins.

In a Week 2 high school football contest, the Hunter Wolverines secured a dominant victory over the Clearfield Falcons with a final score of 36-6. After a scoreless first quarter, the Wolverines surged ahead, with key touchdowns and effective plays contributing to their lead. Denyon Paea’s 12-yard run and Lucas Heflin’s 30-yard pass reception highlighted Hunter’s scoring drive in the second quarter. Despite Trace Hansen’s field goals for Clearfield, the Wolverines maintained control, with Uluaki Taukiuvea and Lote Sotele contributing crucial rushing touchdowns in the later stages. Hunter’s performance showcased their prolific offense, ensuring their triumph over Clearfield.

In a Week 2 high school football encounter, the Northridge Knights secured victory against the Layton Lancers with a final score of 27-13. The Knights took an early lead with a 2-yard run by Porter Olsen. Layton responded with two field goals by Tayler Egbert before Ian Overton’s 30-yard interception return right before halftime. Northridge capitalized on offensive opportunities in the second half, with Chase Harris and Porter Olsen contributing touchdowns. Dawson Auger’s field goal and Olsen’s 5-yard run solidified Northridge’s lead in the final quarter. Despite Layton’s efforts, Northridge’s balanced performance and dominant second half defensive attack, including a 3rd quarter safety, secured their second win of the season.

The Cedar Valley Aviators soared to a commanding victory over the Jordan Beetdiggers in a Week 2 high school football clash, sealing the win with a final score of 62-41. The Aviators displayed an explosive offense, led by Chevas Gregory’s impressive performance with 4 total touchdowns. Cedar Valley gained an early lead and maintained their momentum throughout the game, outpacing Jordan in both scoring and key plays. The Beetdiggers put up a strong fight, with Jakarin Owens contributing three touchdowns in the second half, but the Aviators’ dominant display secured them the win. The game witnessed a high-scoring affair as the Aviators clinched their second win of the season.

In a Week 2 high school football clash, the Sky View Bobcats emerged victorious against the Wasatch Wasps with a final score of 56-35. The Bobcats dominated with a relentless offensive display, led by quarterback Carson Thatcher and standout player Brevin Egbert. Egbert’s impressive performance was marked by key touchdown plays, including an 80-yard touchdown reception and 3 late-game rushing scores. Despite the Wasps’ efforts, highlighted by Carter Bucad’s 3 rushing touchdowns, the Bobcats maintained control throughout the game. The match showcased a high-scoring affair with Sky View’s dynamic offense securing their second win of the season.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles earned a narrow 27-24 victory over the Spanish Fork Dons. Both teams traded scores until the game was tied at 17-17 at the end of the third quarter. Midway through the fourth quarter, Maple Mountain’s Banks Jackson broke free for a game-deciding 74-yard rushing touchdown. Once again Spanish Fork responded with a touchdown of its own, leaving the score at 24-24 with two minutes remaining. Golden Eagles’ Fernando Banuelos hit a 38-yard field goal as time expired for the 27-24 victory.

The Cedar City Reds triumphed over the Juab Wasps with a final score of 21-10. The game remained tightly contested until the fourth quarter when Cedar City seized control at the 9:07 mark of the fourth quarter when Tredyn Elliott’s 3-yard rushing touchdown gave the Reds the 14-10 lead. The Reds followed up with a 21-yard pass from Everett Kelling to Jonathan Jeter, securing the victory for Cedar City.

In a Week 2 encounter, the Bountiful Redhawks emerged victorious over Farmington with a final score of 37-27. Bountiful’s offense demonstrated their strength early on, as Brigham Morrison’s 1-yard run and a touchdown by Faletau Satuala contributed to their lead. Farmington responded with an interception return by Hayes Smith before halftime cutting lead to 20-7. The second half saw both teams exchanging scores, with Bountiful’s balanced offensive approach maintaining control. Despite Farmington’s late-game efforts, including Jake Metcalfe’s defensive touchdown, Bountiful’s well-timed plays, including a crucial field goal by Landon Zayas, secured their win.

The Canyon View Falcons secured a 55-41 victory over the Pine View Panthers. The Falcons got off to a strong start with two touchdowns in the first quarter, courtesy of Jaxon Jensen and a 40-yard pass from Asher Groft to Traie Buhler. Pine View responded in the second quarter, with a 50-yard pass from Adam Moore to Brock Harris and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Moore. However, Canyon View maintained its lead throughout the game, with key plays including a 50-yard pass from Jaxon Jensen to Bubba Ludlow and a 30-yard run by Lincoln Rushton.

In a Week 2 showdown, the Snow Canyon Warriors (1-1) secured a convincing victory over the Manti Templars (1-1). Max Reynolds emerged as a standout for Snow Canyon, powering through with two pivotal touchdown runs (6 yards and 9 yards), while QB Talan Kelly showcased precision with two touchdown passes - a 31-yard connection to Cael Johnson and a 22-yard toss to JT Westbrook. The Warriors’ defense held firm, led by Tegun Whitehead’s 12 tackles. Manti’s Maison Starkweather contributed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Frischknecht and a 1-yard rushing touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to counter Snow Canyon’s commanding performance.

The Park City Miners narrowly edged past the Timpanogos Timberwolves with a final score of 35-33. William Mccurdy had an impressive performance for Park City, with three rushing touchdowns, including a 66-yard sprint in the third quarter. However, Timpanogos fought back in the fourth quarter, with a field goal from Easton Bretzing and a fumble recovery for a touchdown from Brighton Tate. In the end, it was a late-game interception return that sealed the game for Park City.

The Green Canyon Wolves secured a 23-8 victory against the Stansbury Stallions. In the first quarter, Caleb Butterfield kicked a 27-yard field goal to get Green Canyon on the scoreboard. However, Green Canyon took control in the third quarter when Dewey Egan caught a 76-yard pass from Payton Wilson, followed by two interception returns from Tanner Ferrin and Carter Stembridge. Stansbury managed to find the end zone in the fourth quarter with a 29-yard pass from Coleman Dearden to Kanden Hadlock but it was too late to overcome the Wolves.

In a Week 2 clash, the Uintah Utes (1-1) held off a late rally by the Tooele Buffaloes (0-2) to secure a hard-fought victory. The game featured a consistent scoring pace, with both teams capitalizing on offensive opportunities. Uintah’s Jaron Colton shone brightly with key runs, including an 11-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that kept the Utes ahead. Tooele’s Kaden Dean orchestrated a late surge, connecting with Vaughn Gritzmacher for a 27-yard touchdown and Aaron Davis for a 68-yard score. However, Uintah’s Dace O’Bagy’s final 2-yard touchdown sealed the win for the Utes in a high-scoring affair.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks clinched a close 25-21 victory over the Riverton Silverwolves. Riverton got off to a quick 21-7 lead thanks to three rushing touchdowns from Easton Hicks. Ridgeline responded with two touchdowns of its own from JT White, and Graham Livingston off a pass from Nate Dahle to bring the score within 19-21 before the half. The Riverhawks kept things going with another touchdown from White for a 25-21 lead which they held onto until the end.

The Beaver Beavers earns its second win in a row with a commanding 31-3 victory over the Grantsville Cowboys. Beaver’s Andrew Hollingshead set the tone with a 55-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter, followed by a 22-yard touchdown pass from Bodie Wheatley to Kutlur Matheson. Grantsville’s Joe Wright managed a 23-yard field goal, but the Beavers answered with two more touchdowns before halftime. Deegan Blackner continued to excel, adding a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, sealing the victory.

South Summit Wildcats defeated the visiting North Summit Braves, 35-12. After a scoreless first quarter, South Summit took control in the second quarter with a 4-yard run by Bracken Lassche and a 1-yard run by Trey Stembridge. Lassche ended the night for the Wildcats with with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. North Summit added a late touchdown with Austin Aven’s 32-yard run but its rally fell short.

American Leadership outperformed Parowan with a commanding 50-22 triumph. Kannon Huntsman’s 52-yard sprint early in the first quarter set the tone, followed by an explosive 60-yard dash in the second quarter. Nico Marble’s 10-yard pass to Noah Swarnes and Thomas O’Donnell’s 50-yard interception return further solidified the Eagles’ control. Despite a brief resurgence by Parowan in the third quarter, led by Hunter Bettridge’s 1-yard run, the Eagles maintained their dominance. The Eagles’ defense, anchored by Thomas O’Donnell’s notable tackle, played a pivotal role in securing their victory.

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 in the national according to MaxPreps, outscored Corner Canyon 42-14 in the second half to pull away for the comfortable Week 2 victory. Isaac Wilson’s standout role for the Chargers stood out as he orchestrated a range of touchdowns through the air and on the ground. The game remained in the balance until late in the third quarter when Bishop Gorman unleashed a scoring spree. Micah Kaapana’s dynamic runs, coupled with Keytrin Harris and DeVon Rice’s impactful catches, showcased the Gaels’ multi-faceted offensive strategy that proved insurmountable.

The Enterprise High Wolves secured a commanding victory against the South Sevier Rams in a Week 2 high school football encounter, dominating with a final score of 35-0. The Wolves’ offense showcased a balanced performance, led by quarterback Ryker Phillips, who connected with Jaden Drake and Brayden Gardner for key touchdowns. Enterprise surged ahead early and maintained control throughout the game and capitalized on opportunities to extend their lead. The Rams struggled to find their footing, resulting in a shutout loss against the Wolves’ strong defensive efforts. The game marked a one-sided affair as Enterprise clinched their second win of the season.

In a Week 2 matchup, the Milford Tigers (2-0) dominated the Lincoln County Lynx, securing a resounding 45-0 victory. Kielen Tsosie orchestrated the Tigers’ offense with precision as he passed for 185 yards and three scores. Noteworthy plays included Tsosie’s 11-yard touchdown run and successful passes to Sadler Barnes and Colton Barnes for significant gains. Barnes finished with three receptions for 122 yards. Jexton Ashworth sealed the victory with a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown, highlighting the Tigers’ defensive strength. The Milford Tigers’ impressive performance showcased their offensive and defensive capabilities, solidifying their undefeated record for the season.

In a Week 2 high school football matchup, Kanab (2-0) secured a dominant victory over North Sevier (0-2) with a final score of 35-0. The Cowboys took control of the game from the opening quarter, scoring two touchdowns within the first quarter, both coming from passes by Griffen Bone. Bone connected with Cooper Anderson for a 15-yard touchdown and found Troy Federkeil for a 33-yard score. The Kanab offense continued to shine as the game progressed, with additional touchdown passes from Bone to Drey Stubbs, Maddix Baird, and a rushing touchdown by Maddex Bone. The Wolves struggled to generate any offensive momentum throughout the game, resulting in a shutout. Kanab’s defense played a pivotal role in their victory, led by Maddix Baird’s 10 tackles and Troy Federkeil’s two sacks.

In a Week 2 matchup, Summit Academy (2-0) secured a decisive victory against the Skyline Eagles (0-2) with a final score of 24-8. The game witnessed key plays that propelled the Bears to victory, including a pivotal touchdown late in the second quarter. Summit Academy’s quarterback, Kyan Anderson, connected with Josh Morrill for a 60-yard touchdown pass at 8:40 in the second quarter. Anderson continued to excel, throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Lively (3:37 3Q), with Beau Dixon scoring an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. The Eagles managed to avoid a shutout in the final seconds, as Andrew Lindquist found Diego Langberg for a 5-yard touchdown pass with only 14 seconds remaining.

In a Week 2 matchup, Gunnison Valley’s Bulldogs dominated, securing a resounding victory over White Pine, Nev., 49-12. The Bulldogs sprinted ahead early, amassing a commanding 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Pearson Judy’s exceptional rushing performance proved pivotal, with three touchdowns on runs of 4, 10, and 31 yards, backed by a 32-yard reception from Andres Valencia. Gunnison Valley’s Tyson Tucker contributed significantly, showcasing his versatility with a touchdown run and a 32-yard pass to Valencia. The Bulldogs’ defense remained stout, highlighted by Sloane Childs’ blocked kick and solid tackle. Despite a third-quarter surge and a late touchdown from White Pine, the Bulldogs’ commanding early lead set the tone for their triumph, securing their 2-0 record.

In a Week 2 high school football matchup, the Provo Bulldogs secured a thrilling victory over the Olympus Titans with a final score of 21-20. The Titans took an early lead, capitalizing on field goals and a fumble recovery touchdown by Gabe Johnson. The Bulldogs responded with a series of well-executed plays, including touchdown passes from Soakai Aston to Drew Deucher and a crucial late-game touchdown pass from Deucher to Bryant Larsen. Provo’s defense managed to shutout Olympus in the second half, proving pivotal to secure their second win of the season.

In a lopsided contest, the Logan Grizzlies (1-1) dominated the North Sanpete Hawks (0-2) with a commanding score of 47-3. The Grizzlies started strong, establishing a 33-point lead by halftime. Key defensive plays significantly impacted the game, as Nate McAllister’s 10-yard interception return for a touchdown and his 59-yard fumble recovery for another score highlighted the Grizzlies’ defensive prowess. Quarterback Keaton Pond orchestrated Logan’s offense, connecting with Connor Peterson for a 57-yard touchdown pass and finding Reed Olsen for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Grizzlies’ solid defense and explosive offensive plays secured their comprehensive victory.

The Payson Lions secured a commanding victory over the Hillcrest Huskies, with a final score of 57-19. The Lions dominated from the start, amassing a 26-point lead in the first quarter. Key moments included Dylan Wall’s 40-yard reception from Kade Edwards and David Fullmer’s 55-yard reception from Edwards, who finished with six passing touchdowns in the win. Despite a late surge by Hillcrest, highlighted by a 97-yard touchdown pass from Anthonie Taylor to Steven Hoskins, Payson’s lead proved insurmountable.

Salem Hills dominated Cottonwood in Week 2, shutting them out for the 50-0. The Skyhawks got going early in the first quarter when Roper Kay broke free for a 69-yard touchdown run, setting the tone for the game. Salem Hills continued to pile on the points with Kay scoring again on a 60-yard run and Jedi Nelson adding a 19-yard touchdown run. The Skyhawks’ defense was equally impressive, with Tate Allred securing a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown in the closing moments of the first half.

Alta dominated visiting Westlake in Week 2 for the 34-6 victory. The Thunder managed to strike first with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Calvin Gagon to Griffin Faamausili with just 58 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The Hawks quickly responded, with Matt McKea breaking loose for a 94-yard touchdown run just 37 seconds later. The first half remained scoreless for both teams, but the Hawks seized control in the third quarter, scoring 27 unanswered points. Matt McKea contributed two more touchdowns, a 1-yard run and an 8-yard run, while Kepa Niumeitolu and Sosaia LeniLapuaho each added one rushing touchdown. The Hawks’ defense also made a significant impact, as Noah Forbes capitalized on a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Hurricane Tigers fell to the visiting Moapa Valley Pirates 34-18. Moapa Valley were relentless early and racked up a quick 13-0 lead after the third quarter. Hurricane answered with a field goal from LJ Langston and a rushing touchdown from Jacob Garner. However, the Pirates piled on 21 points in the second half, putting the game well out of Hurricanes reach.

The Royals dominated the Fremont Silverwolves, securing a resounding 36-14 victory. The Royals surged ahead early with touchdowns from Kili Eleneke’s 88-yard kick return and Robert Young’s 35-yard reception from Dru Gardner. Fremont’s defense responded in the second quarter, notching 14 points off defensive plays, including Jakson Masters’ fumble recovery and Ridge Lindley’s interception return. As halftime approached, Colby Frokjer’s 45-yard field goal extended Roy’s lead to 18-14. The second half showcased Roy’s dominant defense, holding Fremont scoreless. Roy further solidified their win with a safety, a 47-yard field goal by Frokjer, and touchdowns from DaeQwan Snider and Robert Young. The Royals’ comprehensive performance highlighted their strengths on both sides of the ball.

Pleasant Grove secured a dominant 40-14 victory against the Weber Warriors. Carson Rasmussen’s second-quarter touchdowns to Kael McCoy and Makai Peterson propelled the Vikings’ lead, as he finished with 129 passing yards and three TDs. In the third quarter, Nakosi Swain’s 37-yard run got Weber on the board, but Pleasant Grove responded swiftly. Rasmussen’s 48-yard run as he finished with 145 rushing yards.

In a Week 2 clash, the Millard Eagles (1-1) managed to rally late, securing a hard-fought victory over the Delta Rabbits (1-1). Trailing for much of the contest, the Eagles found their footing in the final quarter. Kaden Turner’s 7-yard touchdown run with 6:19 remaining ignited the comeback, followed by Lincoln Fullmer’s 5-yard rushing score at the 2:49 mark to seal the deal. Earlier standout plays included Kadance Lovell’s 14-yard touchdown run for Delta and Hunt Robinson’s 10-yard touchdown passes to Ty Stefanoff and Kadance Lovell. Despite the Rabbits’ early lead, the Eagles’ late surge proved decisive in this contest. The final score of 27-20 reflected the competitive nature of the game.

The Duchesne Eagles secured a 32-22 victory over the Providence Hall Patriots. Early on, Patriots took the lead with Jaiden Reyes’ 15-yard touchdown catch, but Duchesne quickly responded with Colter Giles’ touchdown run. Back-and-forth scoring continued, and in the second half, Duchesne’s dynamic play, including Brody Jacobs’ 50-yard touchdown run, solidified their victory on the road.

Ben Lomond Scots secured a 30-18 victory over the Mountain View Bruins. The Scots took an early lead with touchdowns from Charlie Thornbald and Davian Munoz in the first quarter. Jaxon Watson’s 20-yard reception extended the Scots’ lead in the second. Mountain View’s Kalvin Floyd managed to find the end zone twice, once with a 1-yard run and later a 40-yard pass from Sei Lesa, but the Scots’ defense held on. A crucial 28-yard touchdown pass from Tuatagaloa to Watson in the fourth secured the Scots’ win after a late Bruins’ surge.

In a Week 2 clash, the Carbon Dinos (1-1) secured a hard-fought victory over the Grand Red Devils (0-2). The game remained scoreless through the first quarter, but Carbon took the initiative as Stockton Kennedy scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown just before halftime. Grand responded in the third quarter with Austin Paris’s 1-yard run, but Carbon maintained its lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Tony Wilson. In a pivotal fourth quarter, Austin Paris scored his second touchdown for Grand, keeping the game close. However, Carbon sealed the win with a late 42-yard touchdown pass from Stockton Kennedy to Deagan Richards. The game featured determined performances on both sides, with Carbon’s key plays proving decisive in securing the victory.

In a conclusive match, the Lehi Pioneers clinched a 31-14 victory over the Desert Hills Thunder. Lehi showcased their offensive strength with Tyson Greenwood’s 13-yard touchdown reception from Jett Niu, and Jace John’s 1-yard scoring catch, both successfully kicked by Gavin Fenn. Gavin Fenn’s 47-yard field goal in the third quarter extended Lehi’s lead, countered by Desert Hills’ Marcus Anderson’s 1-yard run touchdown. Lehi’s offense remained persistent, with Grayson Brousseau’s 41-yard touchdown reception, an 11-yard pass to Mays Madsen, both thrown by Jett Niu, sealing a home victory over the visiting Thunder.

In a high-scoring Week 2 clash, the Morgan Trojans (1-1) surged to a commanding victory against the Bear River Bears (1-1). The Trojans dominated from the second quarter onward, capitalizing on key plays. Beck Sheffield’s 4-yard touchdown run just before halftime gave Morgan a lead it never relinquished. The third quarter showcased Morgan’s offensive firepower, with Tristan Nelson’s 65-yard reception and Zak Sargent’s 10-yard rushing touchdown extending the Trojans’ advantage. The Trojans’ relentless offense, highlighted by Beck Sheffield and his three touchdown contributions, secured the 59-24 triumph.

The Copper Hills Grizzlies dominated the Murray Spartans, securing a convincing 41-17 win. Copper Hills asserted its dominance early, amassing a 27-point lead in the first quarter. Nate Kitchen was a standout performer for the Grizzlies with four rushing touchdowns. Murray managed to put some points on the board just before halftime with a 59-yard field goal by Dillon Curtis. In the final quarter, Murray scored touchdowns from Tyler Wightman and Joshua Zullo, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Copper Hills’ early lead.

The Miners orchestrated a tough comeback, overcoming an early deficit to triumph over the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs with a hard-fought 26-23 victory. The Mustangs charged ahead with a rapid offensive start, led by Steele Barben’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Malakai Alofipo. Yet, the Miners responded with strategic precision, as Kole Francom’s accurate kicks and Triston Brimhall’s 6-yard connection to Arona Ka’ili swung the momentum. Halfway through the third quarter, Bingham seized control with a quick succession of touchdowns, including a 2-yard rush by Brimhall and a 67-yard pass from Arona Ka’ili to Carson Stettler. This flurry of scores propelled the Miners from a 17-13 deficit to a commanding 26-17 lead. Although the Mustangs fought back, capped by McCord Christiansen’s 1-yard rushing touchdown, Bingham’s resilient defense ensured they held onto their lead, ultimately securing a memorable victory on their home turf.

In a Week 2 showdown, West Jordan orchestrated a valiant second-half resurgence against the Davis Darts but fell agonizingly short, falling 35-34. After trailing 24-0 following the first quarter, the Jaguars found their rhythm as quarterback Jackson Roybal orchestrated two crucial touchdown passes, connecting with Jaxson Harris and Kyle Curtis. Complemented by Giovonni Polanco and Tevita Makaafi’s rushing touchdowns, West Jordan fought its way back into contention. However, despite Dominic Overby’s dramatic 27-yard touchdown catch in the final moments, the Jaguars two-point conversion attempt failed with 31 seconds left as the Darts held on for the win.

Ogden Tigers (2-0) roared to a dominant victory over Judge Memorial, 42-0 The Tigers wasted no time, setting the tone early as quarterback Vinscent Apodaca connected with Kire Thompson for a 75-yard touchdown pass just 69 seconds into the game. Will Minkevitch followed suit with an 11-yard rushing touchdown later in the first quarter. The Tigers maintained their momentum, with Max Trujillo and Lucas Heiner adding touchdown contributions in the second quarter, extending the lead to 28-0 by halftime.

In a Week 2 matchup, the Herriman Mustangs overcame the Green Valley Gators with a 30-18 victory in Green Valley, Nevada. The Gators gained an early lead in the second quarter with a 22-yard touchdown pass (11:52), but the Mustangs responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Frederick Ta’ai (7:34). The Mustangs took control in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns—a 5-yard pass from Ta’ai to Kaden Hansen (6:04) and a 16-yard run by Semisi Fifita (0:36). Despite a late Gators touchdown (4:05), Herriman’s balanced performance secured the win.

The San Juan Broncos (1-0) secured a commanding victory over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (0-1) in a high-scoring matchup. The Broncos’ Zack Conway proved to be a force to be reckoned with, scoring a total of four touchdowns, including a key 50-yard run in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal. Conway’s impressive performance was complemented by Parker Snyder’s versatile play, contributing with both his arm and his legs, along with connecting with Anthony Done for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Despite a promising opening touchdown by Juan Diego’s Hayden Mezenen, the Broncos dominated the rest of the game, showcasing their offensive prowess and securing the win.

In its season opener, West went toe to toe with Santa Margarita, Calif. — a team ranked in the top 100 in the country according to MaxPreps — but ultimately lost 28-27 after coming up short on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:36 remaining in the game.

1A 8-player

Rich was dominant in its season opener, overwhelming the Water Canyon Wildcats 48-6. The Rebels surged ahead in the first quarter, with quarterback Carter Hoffman connecting with Jaden Desch for two touchdown passes and Noah Parry contributing a rushing touchdown. Despite a brief response from the Wildcats with a third-quarter touchdown, the Rebels sealed the game with Hoffman’s third touchdown pass, finding Desch once again.

Monticello dominated St. Joseph in its first-ever game for the comfortable season-opening victory.

