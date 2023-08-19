What does a day of an apostle of Jesus Christ look like? Elder Bednar shows a day in his life

As a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder David A. Bednar said he’s often asked “about the responsibilities of being a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” — a new video he posted on social media gives “a glimpse into what a day in my life is like.”

In the past, Bednar has shared what an apostle of Jesus Christ does. He said in a 2016 Face-to-Face broadcast that “apostles are servants of the Lord.”

The church has called the apostles special witnesses of Jesus Christ, who “leave behind their regular work lives and devote their life to full-time Church service.”

“When I’m the Brethren’s age I would rather be retired, but they dedicate their time and means to build up the Kingdom of God on the earth,” one Instagram user commented on Bednar’s video.

According to the video, an average day for Bednar and other leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes working at the church office building, assigning missionary callings, and meeting with leaders of the church and other countries.

The reaction to the video has been mostly positive, with many users saying the video was unexpected but welcome.

One Instagram user wrote, “I never thought I’d see an apostle film a day in the life video and I love it!”

Specific details of the video have amused viewers, with some commenting on Bednar’s lingo, “doodads,” or on the grocery bag he is seen carrying as he exits the building at the end of the day. One user said that Bednar has a “cool dad” factor.

“It’s refreshing to see an apostle’s itinerary for the day,” another Instagram user wrote.