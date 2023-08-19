Facebook Twitter
Saturday, August 19, 2023 
BYU Cougars

BYU’s Kenneth Rooks advances to world championship finals

Cougars’ standout steeplechaser continues stellar season during qualifying heats in Budapest

Steeplechasers Soufiane El Bakkali, right, Kenneth Rooks, and Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui, cross the line at world championships.

Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, right, Kenneth Rooks, center, of the United States and Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui, of Tunisia cross the line to finish a heat of the men’s 3000-meters steeplechase during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Rooks, a rising senior at BYU, was among the runners to advance to the finals.

Petr David Josek, Associated Press

Kenneth Rooks’ long and magical track season continued at the world track and field championships in Budapest on Saturday morning. Rooks, who will begin his senior season at BYU next month, advanced to the finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Rooks and 2020 Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco crossed the finish line together to win the second heat, and they didn’t have to expend much energy to do it. The second heat was by far the slowest of the three heats, with Rooks and EL Bakkali clocking a leisurely time of 8:23.66.

The first heat was won by world record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia in 8:15.89, and the third heat was won by Getnet Wale, also of Ethiopia, in 8:19.99. Fifteen runners advanced to the final, which will be held Wednesday (Budapest is eight hours ahead of mountain daylight time).

Rooks came out of nowhere this season to win the NCAA championships and the USA championships, the latter after falling. His most notable accomplishment before the 2023 season was a sixth-place finish in the 2022 NCAA championships. Now he finds himself in the world championships final after advancing in the first international race of his life.

In other local news, Simone Plourde, a Canadian who completed her eligibility at the University of Utah in the spring, finished 10th in the third of four heats in the 1,500-meter run and failed to advance to the final. Her time of 4:07.04 was just short of her personal record of 4:06.47. She finished second in the Canadian championships to qualify for the world championships.

AP23231408614859.jpg

Osama Zoghlami, of Italy, center, races in a heat of the Men’s 3000-meters steeplechase during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023.

Petr David Josek, Associated Press

