The Deseret News is tracking Utah ties involved in NFL roster moves ahead of the start of the 2023 season. Check back for further updates — NFL teams must trim their active rosters to 53 players prior to a 2 p.m. MDT deadline on Aug. 29.

Aug. 19

Tomasi Laulile, DT, BYU and Westlake High — Signed by San Francisco 49ers.

Lualile is back in the NFL and back with the 49ers.

On Saturday, San Francisco officially signed Laulile, who most recently helped the Arlington Renegades win the 2023 XFL championship in the spring, to a one-year deal.

Laulile signed with the 49ers during training camp last year, too, before being waived after two weeks with the team.

The journeyman pro has already played in the USFL and been on the roster for the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints in previous seasons.

Aug. 17

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah — Placed on injured reserve by New York Jets.

Guidry hurt his knee during a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, and ended up on IR.

Guidry is on his second stint with the Jets, who originally signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2020.

He recovered a fumble during the Hall of Fame Game, when the Jets fell to the Cleveland Browns to open the preseason.

Aug. 12

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State — Signed by Las Vegas Raiders.

Thompson, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs, joined his fourth NFL team in five seasons as a pro.

The 5-foot-8 former Aggie has bounced around the NFL since last playing in a regular-season game in 2020. He won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs as a rookie.

Aug. 10

John Penisini, DT, Utah and West Jordan High — Waived by Carolina Panthers.

Penisini’s return to the NFL was short-lived.

The defensive tackle signed with Carolina in April after a year away from the game.

He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp, though, and was waived two weeks into camp.

Penisini was drafted by Detroit in 2020 and played two seasons for the Lions — he started 12 games as a rookie — before retiring in June 2022. Penisini dealt with shoulder issues early in his NFL career and underwent surgery to have large masses removed from both of his shoulders, according to The Detroit News.

Other Utah ties involved in transactions during training camp

Aug. 8



Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High — Signed by New York Jets.

Aug. 6



Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High — Signed by New York Jets.

Aug. 4



Hunter Thedford, OT, Utah — Waived by Cleveland Browns.

Aug. 2



Tim Patrick, WR, Utah — Placed on injured reserve by Denver Broncos.

July 29

