Ron Cephas Jones, ‘This Is Us’ actor dies at age 66

Ron Cephas Jones, the actor best known for playing William Hill on “This Is Us,” died at age 66 this weekend, due to a “long-standing pulmonary issue,” a representative for Jones confirmed to PEOPLE Magazine Saturday.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the statement read. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

Who did Ron Cephas Jones play on ‘This Is Us?’

On “This Is Us,” Jones played Randall Pearson’s biological father William Hill and his character was suffering terminal cancer through the duration of his time on the show. He earned four Emmy nominations for his work, winning one for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in both 2018 and 2020, per Variety.

He is survived by his daughter Jasmine, who also won an Emmy in 2020 for outstanding performance in short form comedy or drama series, “making the pair the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in the same year,” Variety reported.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright,” Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson on “This Is Us,” wrote on Instagram. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿”

The actor received a double lung transplant because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in May 2020. Following the operation, he was on and off a ventilator for almost two months, and he also had to learn how to breathe, eat and walk again on his own, according to The New York Times.

In 2021, he rejoined the stage performing in “Clyde’s” on Broadway.

“My whole life has been the stage,” Jones told the Times when he started the “Clyde’s” run. “The idea of not performing again seemed worse to me than death.”