MrBeast sues the company behind MrBeast Burgers over low-quality food

YouTube star MrBeast is suing the company behind his fast-food chain MrBeast Burger to halt production of the popular burger due to failure to make quality food, reports CNN.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday, claims the burgers were “inedible” at times and alleges that the company causes “irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast’s reputation,” reports the BBC.

It also claims the YouTube star “has not received a dime.”

MrBeast contracted with Virtual Dining Concepts in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant brand available to fans across the U.S. for delivery, according to the official MrBeast Burger website. MrBeast worked with existing restaurants where the food is prepared and delivered through food-delivery services.

According to the lawsuit, the business plan was “simple.” But after less than three years in business, MrBeast alleges that the quality of the food rapidly declined as Virtual Dining Concepts attempted to take advantage of the MrBeast brand, rather than focus on the food, per CNN.

“Because Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products,” the lawsuit stated, per CNN.

As the food quality reportedly tanked, fans began sharing unappetizing photos of their MrBeast Burgers on social media. One diner asked if he was “good” after receiving a mostly-raw hamburger, per Twitter.

MrBeast addressed the suffering food quality through social media in June.

“Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly,” the YouTuber tweeted.

“And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about,” he continued, referencing his successful snack brand, Feastables.

Beast Investments is asking for a jury trial, royalties it claims Virtual Dining Concepts owes it and for Virtual Dining Concepts to stop using the MrBeast brand, MrBeast’s likeness, name or intellectual property, reports CNN.

In response to the lawsuit, lawyers for Virtual Dining Concepts said: “The complaint is riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson’s and Beast Investments’ breaches of the agreements between the parties, including Mr Donaldson’s recent false, disparaging statements regarding the MrBeast brand and VDC,” reports The Guardian.

Virtual Dining Concepts also accused MrBeast of filing a “meritless” lawsuit as a response to Virtual Dining Concepts’ refusal to give into his “bullying tactics.”

MrBeast rose to fame for his family-friendly stunt YouTube videos. He is one of the highest-paid YouTube stars in the world — his YouTube channels have earned him a net worth of $500 million, according to Forbes.

He runs multiple Youtube channels, including: MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2 and Beast Philanthropy as well as Feastables, a snack brand that sells chocolate bars, cookies and other sweet snacks.