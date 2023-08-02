Report: Big Ten exploring further expansion involving as many as 4 Pac-12 schools

The latest twist in a summer of conference realignment reports and rumors involves the Big Ten, the Pac-12 and a move that would further entrench the Big Ten on the West Coast.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel first reported Wednesday that the Big Ten Conference has had preliminary discussions about potentially adding as many as four current Pac-12 institutions — Oregon and Washington if the Big Ten adds two schools, and California and Stanford if it desires moving to 20.

Wetzel reinforced that the talks are in very early stages and that there is nothing imminent, while adding that four Big Ten university presidents began the preliminary process on Wednesday.

“The Big Ten may also patiently wait to see what happens with other Pac-12 schools and their potential move to the Big 12 before acting at all,” Wetzel wrote.

This happens amid uncertainty surrounding the Pac-12’s future, and whether the conference may break apart as it deals with attrition and negotiations for a new media rights deal that have dragged on.

USC and UCLA are already scheduled to join the Big Ten in 2024, and last week, Colorado announced it will join the Big 12 next year.

There are reports that the Big 12 is seeking to add one to three additional members by next year, with Pac-12 schools the primary focus.

On Tuesday, Pac-12 presidents met with commissioner George Kliavkoff, where the commissioner laid out the options the league currently has for its new media rights deal. The primary deal presented was a primarily Apple TV streaming deal that would include incentivized tiers based on subscription numbers, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

This story will be updated.

