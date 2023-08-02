A Latter-day Saint missionary from Tonga died Saturday in a hospital in the Philippines, where he had been admitted with a fever and pneumonia.

Elder Papa Fe’iloaki, 22, had served since June 2022 in the Philippines Olongapo Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a news release issued by the church.

“We express our deepest sympathies and love to Elder Fe’iloaki’s family and friends and to his fellow missionaries who have served at his side for the past 13 months,” the church statement said. “We pray each will feel the Savior’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

Elder Fe’iloaki died a short time after he was admitted to the hospital, the release said. The cause of death is still being determined.

