BYU’s Kedon Slovis joins a bevy of Big 12 transfer QBs. Will he stand out from the crowd?

Kedon Slovis may be a veteran college quarterback with just one year to play for BYU, but he’s a rookie in the Big 12, just like seven other QBs who will start for the first time in that league.

One could say the transfer portal has fed plenty of QB fodder to Big 12 teams this past year.

They’re moving around like picnic ants and Slovis is the local example.

Slovis came to Provo last January, a transfer from Pitt after leaving USC. He’s had a full winter workout regimen, spring practice, summer workout and more than half a fall camp.

So far, he talks and acts like a seasoned BYU quarterback. He’s also followed the tradition of Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall and spent time with 3DQB throwing guru John Beck.

“We have a long way to go, but we are really happy where we are at this point in fall camp,” Slovis told reporters this past week.

Because BYU’s defense under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill is throwing a lot of pressure at Slovis and his protectors, he believes it is only hardening the offense, preparing for the expected heat that will come his way this season in the Big 12.

When you try to piece together a clear picture of favorites, winners and losers in football, a key factor right at the top is the QB position. How that role goes, so will the team.

TCU will break in a new starter in Chandler Morris after his squad made a CFP championship game run last season. The thing about Morris is he might be better than departed Max Duggan, the Heisman Trophy runner-up he replaces.

After a few years at Michigan, Alan Bowman is back in the Big 12.



Here's a dive into his numbers from his last action as a starter in 2020 at Texas Tech #cfbqbs23 pic.twitter.com/VgHc1zuNEK — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) August 18, 2023

Oklahoma State will push Alan Bowman into the starter spot. He’s a transfer from Michigan who was once Kliff Kingsbury’s dream-come-true quarterback before he was fired at Texas Tech. Bowman left Lubbock after a year with former USU coach Matt Wells.

QB Donovan Smith on using his experience in the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/aLorA7NKyd — Starns Leland (@StarnsLeland) August 18, 2023

Houston has elevated Donovan Smith to lead its offense. He’s 6-5, 240 and is another refugee from Texas Tech where he played for three seasons. Smith is a native of Las Vegas and is known for his athleticism and arm strength. He is another Kingsbury disciple who came to Lubbock for more than the steaks and BBQ.

Off Season to In Season



University of Cincinnati QB Emory Jones to WR Dee Wiggins



Rep after Rep after Rep



Immediate translation 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/gTcuF8swO5 — NXTTRAINING (@NXTTraining7) August 14, 2023

Cincinnati’s next man up is Emory Jones who had to stave off competition from Ben Bryant. Jones signed out of high school with Arizona State before ending up at Florida, then Cincinnati. He has experience and has been around the circuit, the main reason new head coach Scott Satterfield went after him in the portal.

BYU opponents Iowa State and West Virginia both break in new starters at quarterback.

If you believe the hype, TCU’s Morris might be the most feared, even if he backed up Duggan, one of the most productive big-play passers in all of college football last year.

Former Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, now at Auburn, said Morris came in for Duggan in Baylor’s upset loss to TCU in 2021, threw for 531 yards with 70 on the ground, and pretty well prevented the Bears from earning a CFP birth.

Where should BYU’s Slovis stand?

That’s anybody’s guess and he has his detractors.

But that has proved a motivating factor for Slovis. He’s out to prove doubters wrong with extra daily work.

His coach, Aaron Roderick, said BYU’s offense has improved and upgraded at every position except QB which he indicated was an even trade with Slovis replacing an NFL drafted guy in Hall.

That is a compliment. It means Slovis will have more support, better blocking, and more weapons than Hall had a year ago.

From favored Texas and Steve Sarkisian’s Quinn Ewers to Kansas’ Jalon Daniels and Oklahoma’s Dillion Gabriel, the Big 12 will be a conference of offenses.

They’ll dent a lot of defenses.

Slovis and his guys will be greatly pressed to keep up.