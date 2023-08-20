Big 12 women’s basketball: There’s excitement surrounding Amber Whiting’s squad heading into a new era

Editor’s note: Sixteenth in a series of articles examining how each BYU program will stack up against its new conference foes. Today’s program: women’s basketball.

After 21 years as head coach of the BYU women’s basketball team, Jeff Judkins retired in April 2022. He led the Cougars to 10 NCAA tournaments (including two Sweet 16s), five regular season conference titles and four conference tournament championships, among other accolades.

In his stead, BYU administration made the decision to hand the reins to Amber Whiting, who took the job having no previous college head coaching experience whatsoever, instead coming from successful AAU and high school stints.

After losing four of their top five scorers from the year before, the Cougars went 16-17 overall and 9-9 in conference in Whiting’s inaugural season last year, reaching the WCC tournament semifinal before losing in the first round of the WNIT.

This season, Whiting begins the next step of building the new era of BYU coupled with the Cougars’ entrance into the Big 12. The program received an enormous boost when senior Lauren Gustin decided to complete her career in Provo.

The forward from Salem, Utah, averaged 16.1 points and 16.7 rebounds per game in 2023, leading the nation in the latter, and was named WCC Defender of the Year. By the time she’s done, Gustin is on track to rank as one of the best collegiate rebounders of all-time and will likely end up in the top 10 in the NCAA record books in career rebounds and career rebound average.

Other returners include All-WCC junior guard Nani Falatea, junior guard Arielle Mackey-Williams, senior guard Kaylee Smiler, and junior forwards Heather Hamson, Rose Bubakar and Emma Calvert.

A lot of excitement — and hope — comes from a highly touted incoming recruiting class. The new group starts with Whiting’s own daughter, Amari, a 5-foot-10 combo guard ranked the No. 33 prospect in her class by ESPN. Kailey Woolston, a 5-foot-11 guard, was a High School All-American out of Lone Peak High School and was also highly sought after.

They’re joined by Marina Mata, a 6-foot-2 forward from Spain also with international playing experience, Ali’a Matavao, a 6-foot forward who was a two-time Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year, and McKinley Willardson, a 6-foot-1 All-State forward out of California. Transfer Lauren Davenport, a 5-foot-11 junior guard from Idaho who previously played at Boston University, and Kylie Krebs, a 5-foot-7 junior guard from Glendale Community College are also new.

Big 12 women’s basketball

Last year, the Big 12 secured six bids for the second consecutive year and had at least five selections for the 22nd time in 26 tournaments. The 60% of Big 12 teams selected for March Madness was the highest percentage of any conference in the nation. However, no Big 12 team made it to the Sweet 16 in 2023.

A Big 12 team has made the NCAA Final Four nine times since 2000. Baylor won it all thrice, taking the trophy in 2005, 2012 and 2019 before head coach Kim Mulkey took the job at LSU and won another national championship this spring.

Mulkey leaving has seemingly broken Baylor’s stranglehold on the conference. Texas and Oklahoma tied for the regular season conference title last year, finally breaking a streak of 12-straight regular season championships by the Bears (West Virginia did tie the Bears in 2014). Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State had championships the decade before that.

Baylor has won most of the Big 12 Tournaments, too, though Iowa State won last season and Texas won in 2022.

Among the old AAC squads, UCF has been to the NCAA postseason three of the last four years, but Houston hasn’t been in a decade and Cincinnati hasn’t been in more than 20 seasons.

How will BYU fare?

Big 12 women’s basketball is a little like Big 12 football this year — a few teams that could be great but aren’t a guarantee, lots of solid teams, and a few that are just not going to be good. The conference race is fairly open, and many teams have fresh, transfer-laden rosters and new head coaches. You can see my predictions for how they’ll finish in the conference standings below.

As for BYU, they have a nice mix of experienced and talented upperclassmen led by a potential All-American coupled with some of the best freshmen in the nation. Athleticism, height, and scoring abound. They could be awesome. But how the freshmen will respond, how the Cougars will fare against high level competition week after week, and how Whiting and her staff will implement their style of play are all tough to gauge. There’s still a lot of unknown “new.”

However, of my top six teams in the conference, it’s helpful that BYU only plays one of them twice. The Cougars will definitely fare better than their fellow Big 12 newcomers, and probably one or two other programs. I’ll pick them to finish 8th of 14, but with the incoming talent and the way Whiting has shown she can recruit, the potential for this program is sky high.

Big 12 teams at a glance

Here’s a look at the Cougars’ conference competition listed in my predicted order of finish:

Texas

Overview: Texas returns almost all its scoring from last year’s championship season, including BYU transfer Shaylee Gonzales who was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 First Teamers Rori Harmon and DeYona Gaston. The Longhorns are in the catbird seat for the Big 12 title.

Last season finish: 19th nationally, 1st in the Big 12 at 14-4, 26-10 overall.

19th nationally, 1st in the Big 12 at 14-4, 26-10 overall. Top players : Rori Harmon (Jr., G, All-America honorable mention), Madison Booker (Fr., F, USA U19 National Team).

: Rori Harmon (Jr., G, All-America honorable mention), Madison Booker (Fr., F, USA U19 National Team). Conference titles: 13 (1983-90, ’93, ’96, ’03-04, ’23).

13 (1983-90, ’93, ’96, ’03-04, ’23). NCAA tourneys: 35 (1983-94, ’96-97, ’99-05, ’08-12, ’14-23).

35 (1983-94, ’96-97, ’99-05, ’08-12, ’14-23). BYU and Texas history: The Longhorns have won five of six games in the series, but BYU won the last meeting 79-63 in Provo in 2002.

The Longhorns have won five of six games in the series, but BYU won the last meeting 79-63 in Provo in 2002. Plays BYU: in Austin.

Kansas

Overview: Kansas won the WNIT last year and its first NCAA Tournament in nine years the season before. The Jayhawks return four starters from last season, including All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and veteran Holly Kersgieter. While not on the level of their male counterparts, the Jayhawks are primed to be one of the conference’s top teams this season.

Last season finish: 7th in the Big 12 at 9-9, 25-11 overall.

7th in the Big 12 at 9-9, 25-11 overall. Top players : Taiyanna Jackson (Sr., C, All-America honorable mention), Zakiyah Franklin (Sr., G, All-Big 12 First Team).

: Taiyanna Jackson (Sr., C, All-America honorable mention), Zakiyah Franklin (Sr., G, All-Big 12 First Team). Conference titles: 4 (1987, ’92, ’96-97).

4 (1987, ’92, ’96-97). NCAA tourneys: 14 (1987-88, ’92-00, ’12-13, ’22).

14 (1987-88, ’92-00, ’12-13, ’22). BYU and Kansas history: None.

None. Plays BYU: in Provo and in Lawrence.

Baylor

Overview: The Bears are down three starters from last year’s team that finished fourth in the Big 12 — the first time in a dozen years Baylor didn’t finish number one. Yet Baylor is still a force to be reckoned with and has a lot of talent and upperclassmen on the roster.

Last season finish: 4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 20-13 overall.

4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 20-13 overall. Top players : Sarah Andrews (Sr., G, All-America honorable mention), Madison Bartley (Sr., F, All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team).

: Sarah Andrews (Sr., G, All-America honorable mention), Madison Bartley (Sr., F, All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team). Conference titles: 13 (2005, ’11-22).

13 (2005, ’11-22). NCAA tourneys: 21 (2001-02, ’04-23).

21 (2001-02, ’04-23). BYU and Baylor history: The two teams split a pair of games 35 years ago, then last played in 2006, an 84-58 Baylor victory.

The two teams split a pair of games 35 years ago, then last played in 2006, an 84-58 Baylor victory. Plays BYU: in Provo.

Kansas State

Overview: The big news for Kansas State is that Ayoka Lee, a national player of the year candidate, is back for her senior season after sitting out all last year with a knee injury. Lee set the Division I single-game scoring record when she netted 61 points against Oklahoma in 2022 and is a two-time All-American. The Wildcats starters are all scorers; Kansas State should be able to compete with the best in the conference just one season after finishing ninth.

Last season finish: 9th in the Big 12 at 5-13, 19-17 overall.

9th in the Big 12 at 5-13, 19-17 overall. Top players : Ayoka Lee (Sr., C, All-America First Team), Gabby Gregory (Sr., G, All-Big 12 First Team).

: Ayoka Lee (Sr., C, All-America First Team), Gabby Gregory (Sr., G, All-Big 12 First Team). Conference titles: 13 (1972-79, ’83-84, ’87, ’04, ’08).

13 (1972-79, ’83-84, ’87, ’04, ’08). NCAA tourneys: 17 (1982-84, ’87, ’97, ’02-05, ’08-09, ’11-12, ’16-17, ’19, ’22).

17 (1982-84, ’87, ’97, ’02-05, ’08-09, ’11-12, ’16-17, ’19, ’22). BYU and Kansas State history: Kansas State has won all three games in the series; the two teams have matched up in 1978, 2009 and 2011.

Kansas State has won all three games in the series; the two teams have matched up in 1978, 2009 and 2011. Plays BYU: in Manhattan.

Oklahoma

Overview: Head coach Jennie Baranczyk has brought the Sooners back to the postseason and to OU’s first Big 12 title in 14 years in her second season last year. Led by veterans Nevaeh Tot, Liz Scott and two-time Big 12 Sixth Player Award winner Skylar Vann, the Sooners seek their third 25-win season in a row. Five-star freshman and McDonald’s All-American Sahara Williams also joins the roster this year.

Last season finish: 17th nationally, 1st in the Big 12 at 14-4, 26-7 overall.

17th nationally, 1st in the Big 12 at 14-4, 26-7 overall. Top players : Skylar Vann (Sr., F, Two-time Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year), Sahara Williams (Fr., F, McDonald’s All-American).

: Skylar Vann (Sr., F, Two-time Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year), Sahara Williams (Fr., F, McDonald’s All-American). Conference titles: 8 (1986, ‘00-02, ’06-07, ’09, ’23).

8 (1986, ‘00-02, ’06-07, ’09, ’23). NCAA tourneys: 23 (1986, ’95, 00-18, ’22-23).

23 (1986, ’95, 00-18, ’22-23). BYU and Oklahoma history: The Cougars and Sooners have played against each other a number of times, with OU holding the 7-2 series lead. Oklahoma is on a six-game win streak including winning both ends of a home-and-home in 2021 and 2022.

The Cougars and Sooners have played against each other a number of times, with OU holding the 7-2 series lead. Oklahoma is on a six-game win streak including winning both ends of a home-and-home in 2021 and 2022. Plays BYU: in Provo.

Oklahoma State

Overview: Head coach Jacie Hoyt was given a contract extension after just one season thanks to a fourth-place finish in the Big 12 last year. The Cowgirls improved 12 games over the previous season and reached the NCAA Tournament largely behind the 3-point shot. OSU will hope to shoot the lights out again, this time with a number of newcomers.

Last season finish: 4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 21-12 overall.

4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 21-12 overall. Top players : Quincy Noble (All-Conference USA First Team), Kennedy Fauntleroy (So., G, Big East Freshman of the Year).

: Quincy Noble (All-Conference USA First Team), Kennedy Fauntleroy (So., G, Big East Freshman of the Year). Conference titles: 1 (1991).

1 (1991). NCAA tourneys: 17 (1989-91, ’93-96, ’07-08, ’10, ’13-16, ’18, ’21, ‘23).

17 (1989-91, ’93-96, ’07-08, ’10, ’13-16, ’18, ’21, ‘23). BYU and Oklahoma State history: The Cougars and Cowboys have played three times, all within the span of about a year from 1989-90. OSU won the first two and BYU took the third.

The Cougars and Cowboys have played three times, all within the span of about a year from 1989-90. OSU won the first two and BYU took the third. Plays BYU: in Stillwater.

Iowa State

Overview: The Cyclones won their first Big 12 Tournament since 2001 and qualified for their third-straight NCAA Tournament last year behind All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year Ashley Joens. Joens is now off to the WNBA, but All-Big 12 guard Emily Ryan returns. There’s talent on the roster, but another 20-win season will be tough.

Last season finish: 25th nationally, 3rd in the Big 12 at 11-7, 22-10 overall.

25th nationally, 3rd in the Big 12 at 11-7, 22-10 overall. Top players : Emily Ryan (Sr., G, 2x All-Big 12), Issy Natabou (Jr., C, All-Big Sky First Team).

: Emily Ryan (Sr., G, 2x All-Big 12), Issy Natabou (Jr., C, All-Big Sky First Team). Conference titles: 1 (2000).

1 (2000). NCAA tourneys: 21 (1997-02, ’05, ’07-15, ’17, ’19, ’21-23).

21 (1997-02, ’05, ’07-15, ’17, ’19, ’21-23). BYU and Iowa State history: BYU beat ISU in 1992, then defeated Iowa State in one of the biggest wins in team history in 2002, knocking off the No. 3-seed Cyclones 75-69 in Ames to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

BYU beat ISU in 1992, then defeated Iowa State in one of the biggest wins in team history in 2002, knocking off the No. 3-seed Cyclones 75-69 in Ames to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Plays BYU: in Provo and in Ames.

West Virginia

Overview: The Mountaineers also welcome a new head coach, Mark Kellogg, this season. His roster will be half returnees, half newcomers, including Ashala Moseberry, who originally signed with BYU in November. One big win was getting unanimous All-Big 12 guard JJ Quinerly to return, but putting together a cohesive team ready to compete will be tough.

Last season finish: 4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 19-12 overall.

4th in the Big 12 at 10-8, 19-12 overall. Top players : JJ Quinerly (Jr., G, All-Big 12 First Team), Tirzah Moore (Jr., G, All-Summit League First Team).

: JJ Quinerly (Jr., G, All-Big 12 First Team), Tirzah Moore (Jr., G, All-Summit League First Team). Conference titles: 2 (1992, ’14).

2 (1992, ’14). NCAA tourneys: 14 (1989, ’92, ’04, ’07-08, ’10-14, ’16-17, ’21, ‘23).

14 (1989, ’92, ’04, ’07-08, ’10-14, ’16-17, ’21, ‘23). BYU and West Virginia history: The Cougars knocked off No. 22 West Virginia on a neutral court in 2021, winning 58-57.

The Cougars knocked off No. 22 West Virginia on a neutral court in 2021, winning 58-57. Plays BYU: in Provo.

Texas Tech

Overview: The Red Raiders relied on freshmen last year and reached 20 wins, but were near the bottom in conference play. Those freshmen are now sophomores and TTU has brought in a few transfers who are seniors, but this year is shaping up to be a repeat of last season.

Last season finish: 8th in the Big 12 at 6-12, 20-15 overall.

8th in the Big 12 at 6-12, 20-15 overall. Top players : Elina Arike (Jr., F, C-USA Defensive Player of the Year), Bailey Maupin (So., G, All-Big 12 Freshman Team).

: Elina Arike (Jr., F, C-USA Defensive Player of the Year), Bailey Maupin (So., G, All-Big 12 Freshman Team). Conference titles: 8 (1992-96, ’98-00).

8 (1992-96, ’98-00). NCAA tourneys: 20 (1984, ’86, ’90-05, ’11, ’13).

20 (1984, ’86, ’90-05, ’11, ’13). BYU and Texas Tech history: Texas Tech holds a 2-1 advantage in the series, but the teams haven’t played since a 76-74 BYU victory in Provo in 1988.

Texas Tech holds a 2-1 advantage in the series, but the teams haven’t played since a 76-74 BYU victory in Provo in 1988. Plays BYU: in Provo.

TCU

Overview: Mark Campbell enters his first season as the head coach in Fort Worth after two seasons leading Sacramento State. TCU lost 68% of scoring production from last season but have brought in six transfers, including senior Jaden Owens who was Baylor’s starting point guard last year. All the newness is probably good: TCU won 1 of 18 Big 12 games last year. They won’t finish last in the conference this season — but they definitely won’t finish first, either.

Last season finish: 10th in the Big 12 at 1-17, 8-23 overall.

10th in the Big 12 at 1-17, 8-23 overall. Top players : Sedona Prince (Sr., G), Madison Conner (Jr., G), Jaden Owens (Sr., G).

: Sedona Prince (Sr., G), Madison Conner (Jr., G), Jaden Owens (Sr., G). Conference titles: 3 (2001-02, ’10).

3 (2001-02, ’10). NCAA tourneys: 9 (2001-07, ‘09-10).

9 (2001-07, ‘09-10). BYU and TCU history: BYU leads the series 11-8 and is on a two-game win streak. The two teams haven’t played since 2018.

BYU leads the series 11-8 and is on a two-game win streak. The two teams haven’t played since 2018. Plays BYU: in Provo and in Fort Worth.

Houston

Overview: The Cougars advanced to the 2023 AAC Tournament championship game but fell just short. Houston has tried to build up for Big 12 play by bringing in six transfers, including four from Power 5 schools. Peyton McFarland, a former Utah Ute, is one of those, but Houston will still lack the firepower to compete this season.

Last season finish: 4th in the AAC at 10-5, 15-16 overall.

4th in the AAC at 10-5, 15-16 overall. Top players : Laila Blair (Sr., G, All-AAC First Team).

: Laila Blair (Sr., G, All-AAC First Team). Conference titles: 2 (2004, ’11).

2 (2004, ’11). NCAA tourneys: 5 (1988, ’92, ’04-05, ’11).

5 (1988, ’92, ’04-05, ’11). BYU and Houston history: Houston has claimed victory in both games of the series, but the two teams have not played since 1986.

Houston has claimed victory in both games of the series, but the two teams have not played since 1986. Plays BYU: in Provo and in Houston.

UCF

Overview: In 2022, UCF had its best season ever, going 26-4 and winning its first NCAA Tournament game. But last year the Knights won half as many games and finished near the bottom of the AAC. The offseason hasn’t added much in the way of help; UCF won’t be much of a factor in their first Big 12 year.

Last season finish: 10th in the AAC at 4-11, 14-15 overall.

10th in the AAC at 4-11, 14-15 overall. Top players : Jayla Kelly (Sr., C), Achol Akot (Fr., F, Canada U19 National Team).

: Jayla Kelly (Sr., C), Achol Akot (Fr., F, Canada U19 National Team). Conference titles: 7 (1982-84, ’99, ’03, ’05, ’22).

7 (1982-84, ’99, ’03, ’05, ’22). NCAA tourneys: 7 (1996, ’99, ’09, ’11, ’19-22).

7 (1996, ’99, ’09, ’11, ’19-22). BYU and UCF history: None.

None. Plays BYU: in Orlando.

Cincinnati

Overview: The Bearcats are on an unfortunate streak of three-straight losing seasons and life isn’t going to get any easier. The Bearcats made a change in the offseason, however, hiring alum Katrina Merriweather as head coach. Like the other three former AAC newcomers, it’ll be tough sledding for Cincy in the Big 12.

Last season finish: 11th in the AAC at 2-14, 9-21 overall.

11th in the AAC at 2-14, 9-21 overall. Top players : Jillian Hayes (Sr., F), Clarissa Craig (Jr., F).

: Jillian Hayes (Sr., F), Clarissa Craig (Jr., F). Conference titles: 0.

0. NCAA tourneys: 4 (1989, ’99, ’02-03).

4 (1989, ’99, ’02-03). BYU and Cincinnati history: BYU crushed Cincy in their only matchup, winning 93-68 in Provo in 1994.

BYU crushed Cincy in their only matchup, winning 93-68 in Provo in 1994. Plays BYU: in Provo and in Cincinnati.