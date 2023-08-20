It’s been close to three years since Lori Loughlin served a two-month sentence in federal prison for her part in the college admissions scandal. Since her release, the “When Calls the Heart” star has returned to acting — although not on the Hallmark Channel.

Here’s a look at the latest on Loughlin.

What happened to Lori Loughlin?

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were charged — along with dozens of others — for their part in a nationwide college admissions scandal, per Insider. Loughlin and her husband, specifically, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes so their daughters could be University of Southern California crew recruits, the Deseret News previously reported. In 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

The actress told U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton that she would “redeem” herself, and “use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of (her) life,” NBC News reported.

The “Full House” actress served a two-month prison sentence, in addition to paying a $150,000 fine and completing 100 hours of community service, per the Deseret News. She also had a two-year supervised release.

Her husband served a five-month sentence, along with a $250,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a two-year supervised release, per Insider.

Where is Lori Loughlin now?

Since her release in December 2020, Loughlin has returned to acting. In late 2021, she reprised her role as Abigail Stanton on the Great American Family show “When Hope Calls,” a spinoff of the “When Calls the Heart” series on Hallmark, the Deseret News reported.

Hallmark cut ties with Loughlin amid the scandal and edited her out of Season 6. Loughlin has not returned to the Hallmark Channel, but has made additional appearances on the Great American Family network, including starring in the film “Fall Into Winter,” which aired in January 2023.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, said in a statement at the time, per Deadline. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

According to IMDb, Loughlin is in an upcoming film titled “Blessings of Christmas,” scheduled to release later this year on the Great American Family network. Production on the film reportedly wrapped up in July, according to Parade.