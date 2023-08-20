Football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game after chant has made his college decision

TC Manumaleuna, the Latter-day Saint college football recruit who last fall said he left a BYU-Oregon football game after a derogatory chant broke out at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, has decided where he’ll play college football.

Late Sunday night, Manumaleuna announced on social media that after he serves a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he will go to Oregon.

I have always been transparent with coaches and recruiters that I plan to serve a full-time mission for the @Ch_JesusChrist immediately after high school. How that affected my recruiting, I have no idea. But with that said, after I return from my mission I will enroll at… pic.twitter.com/22SCfSU7DI — TC Manumaleuna II (@TCqbII) August 21, 2023

On Sept. 17 of last year, a chant that was disrespectful toward members of the Church broke out in the student section as the Ducks flew past the Cougars, winning by 21.

A short time later, Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal’s Ben Lonergan and Pete Martini that he and his family were at the game and sitting close to the student section but left at halftime because of the chant.

Manumaleuna told the Journal that the incident wouldn’t necessarily keep him from deciding to go to Oregon, “but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me.”

Listed by 247 Sports at 6 feet and 210 pounds, Manumaleuna is designated as a 3-star prospect by that website (he is designated as an athlete).

He holds scholarship offers from several Power Five programs in addition to Oregon, including Utah, Louisville, Miami and Florida State.

On Sunday, Manumaleuna told Martini, “I think it was always the Oregon Ducks for me. I was born and raised in Salem and like a lot of other kids, I started going to Duck games as far back as I could remember.

“I had so many relatives that came out here to play and a few of the best that played at Oregon were Samoan like me, like Marcus Mariota and Penei Sewell. So many of the Polynesian players treated me great growing up because of our island culture, I loved it.”