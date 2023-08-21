Cable news recap: What did they say Friday on Fox, CNN and MSNBC?

Fox News — ‘Bidenomics’ funded by Americans’ wallets

Last Friday night, special guest and fellow Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce spoke to Steve Moore and Sean Duffy on President Joe Biden’s tour of America promoting “Bidenomics” on “Hannity.”

Bruce said under Biden’s presidency, the American people have dealt with “mortgages increasing, rent increasing, food inflation,” as well as rising energy costs and gas prices. “The staples that allow people to live their lives in a manner that they want to freely have all been chopped off at the knees.”

Moore said that gas prices greatly indicate how Americans feel about the economy because most of the population has tanks to fill up. Compared to when Donald Trump was president, “You’re basically paying $20 more every time you fill up your gas tank thanks to Biden’s policies,” he said.

Adding that, “The first policy that Joe Biden put in place when he got into the White House was to kill pipelines. This has been a war on American energy.”

According to Bruce, it's about $700 more for the average American each month due to inflation under Biden’s presidency.

As a father of nine, Duffy criticized Biden’s strategy of saying “Bidenomics” works rather than blaming the economy on COVID-19 or Trump, which will cause Americans to blame his presidency. “It’s not going to work,” he said. “The American people aren’t going to buy it cause they’re paying every day with dollars they don’t have for Joe Biden’s economy.”

CNN — Does Facebook owe you money?

According to CNN, Facebook could owe 70 million Americans money.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, agreed to pay $725 million in December to Facebook users over allegations that it was using their data without permission.

“The class action lawsuit alleges Facebook let third parties access private user data, which may have included people's birthdays, hometowns and even private messages,” according to CNN.

Any Facebook user in the United States who had an account between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, can file a claim.

However, the deadline to file a claim is Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Link to file a claim: https://facebookuserprivacysettlement.com/#submit-claim

How much a Facebook user can get paid after filing a claim depends on three factors:



How long you have been a Facebook user.

How many people submit a claim.

What the total net settlement fund will be after other costs are subtracted.

According to CNN, there is no exact date for when a user will be paid.

MSNBC — Legal troubles of Trump’s lawyers

MSNBC journalist Ali Velshi hosted “The Last Word” on Friday night to discuss the legal troubles of Donald Trump’s lawyers.

“How does that work for a lawyer?” Velshi asked. “When you realized that advice you’re giving your client is now actually going to be a crime, what happens?”

Constitutional law professor Deborah Pearlstein said, “It depends.”

In the case of the Jan. 6 indictment that Trump is facing, Pearlstein said that it is an ethical and criminal problem when a lawyer helps their client commit a crime. Toward the end of the 2020 election, “That’s really the role these lawyers were playing,” she said.

Pearlstein added, “Well before they got to that point, they were actively, publicly and to courts, lying. ... For lawyers lying to a court, lying to anybody in the course of a pending litigation of any kind, is a violation of their professional ethical responsibilities.”