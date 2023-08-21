‘Reject prejudice of any kind’: Latter-day Saint missionary handbook gets an update

Latter-day Saint missionaries should reject all forms of prejudice and use their time wisely by limiting communications with friends and extended family to their weekly preparation day, according to new updates to the official missionary handbook.

The updates to “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ” address common questions posed by missionaries and mission leaders, according to a news release issued Monday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The changes add a reference to the entry on prejudice in the church’s “General Handbook, which says church members “strive to be persons of goodwill toward all, rejecting prejudice of any kind. This includes prejudice based on race, ethnicity, nationality, tribe, gender, age, disability, socioeconomic status, religious belief or nonbelief, and sexual orientation.”

That entry on prejudice was added to the General Handbook in 2021 and reflects an area of emphasis of the church’s senior leaders. During the church’s October 2020 international general conference, for example, President Russell M. Nelson said, “I call upon our members everywhere to lead out in abandoning attitudes and actions of prejudice.”

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles approved the updates announced Monday. The current missionary handbook was published in 2019. It replaced the handbook published in 2010.

Missionaries are to spend the majority of their time leading people to Jesus Christ. In 2019, the First Presidency said regular communication with family is an important part of a missionary’s service.

Missionaries can call or text or video chat with immediate family on “Preparation-day” — their weekly day of preparation for the week ahead and the chance to write letters or communicate with family. With Monday’s changes, church leaders clarified that missionaries should use the same day to communicate with friends back home, and then only by email or letters.

“Missionary standards help missionaries to focus on being disciples of Christ and staying true to their sacred calling to invite and help others come unto the Savior,” said Elder Marcus B. Nash, executive director of the Missionary Department, in a statement. “These updates provide helpful guidance to missionaries on how they can most effectively teach the gospel and represent the Lord and his church, wherever in the world they may be serving.”

Monday’s updates provided clarification on other existing standards.

For example:

