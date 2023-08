After making landfall over Mexico, Hilary, now a post-topical cyclone, has drenched parts of California and is headed into Nevada.

The damage over Southern California includes flooded out roads with lots of mud and debris, along with downed trees that have crushed homes and cars.

Here’s a look just some of the damage caused by the storm captured by The Associated Press photojournalists.

Maura Taura talks on a cellphone outside her home next to a downed tree after Tropical Storm Hilary went through Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Sun Valley, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

A woman walks along the beach after the passing of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in San Diego. Gregory Bull, Associated Press

A television reporter stands in a flooded road after the passing of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in San Diego. Gregory Bull, Associated Press

Cars are seen stuck in the mud on a street Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Cathedral City, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Terry and Jack Flanigan walk their dogs past a eucalyptus tree that fell on a house Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

Mud and water flow through a crack off the side of the road in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Resident Robbie Law uses a tractor to clear a neighbor’s driveway in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Members of Cal Fire Pilot Rock 6 crew, out of Crestline, Calif., clear mud off the side of the road in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Yucaipa, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press