‘The Voice’ is returning — with some new and familiar faces

“The Voice” is coming back — and with it, some new and familiar faces.

When does ‘The Voice’ Season 24 come out?

“The Voice” will return for a new season on Sept. 25. The show airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

What about the actors strike?

Unscripted reality series like “The Voice” are largely unaffected by the ongoing actors strike, Deadline reported.

“When it comes to reality shows and unscripted television, even if an actor is a SAG-AFTRA member, they can still participate because reality shows and unscripted are under a separate SAG-AFTRA contract,” Marc Malkin, Variety’s senior culture and events editor, told Entertainment Tonight. “They are not under the contract that people are striking about right now.”

Shows including “The Masked Singer” and “Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall.

Who are the coaches on ‘The Voice’ 2023?

Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, returns to “The Voice” for the upcoming season in an effort to claim his second win. Horan won his inaugural season with singer Gina Miles, the Deseret News reported.

Former coaches John Legend and Gwen Stefani will return to their red swivel chairs. And country legend Reba McEntire will mark the season’s only newcomer, taking the place of country star Blake Shelton, who concluded his time as a coach on the show after 23 seasons.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after Season 23,” Shelton said in a statement, per NBC News. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

McEntire’s history with “The Voice” goes back to the beginning, when she served as an adviser for Shelton’s team during the Battle round of Season 1, per the Deseret News.

Shelton previously revealed that McEntire was actually NBC’s first choice for a coach in the country music lane, Taste of Country reported.

