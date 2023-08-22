There was one fairly significant surprise on Tuesday when BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick discussed the Cougar offense’s two-deep chart at the conclusion of preseason training camp.

Most notably, Roderick said that Ma’atava Ta’ase, a transfer from Southern Utah who was added to the roster in July, is the second-string tight end behind All-America candidate Isaac Rex.

Ta’ase, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound junior from Mesa, Arizona, with two years of eligibility remaining, edged out returners Ethan Erickson, Anthony Olsen and Mason Fakahua for the backup TE job, Roderick said. The OC said those guys, along with junior college transfer Ray Paulo and true freshman Jackson Bowers, are still likely to see some playing time (Fakahua and Paulo play hybrid fullback roles as well), but Ta’ase vaulted up the depth chart with his play in fall camp.

“He has had a phenomenal camp,” Roderick said. “Can’t say enough about him. He came in as our eighth tight end, just asked for a chance to walk on, did a good job at Southern Utah. … He is our No. 2 guy right now.”

Ta’ase had 22 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns last year at SUU, which also happens to be BYU’s opponent on Sept. 9. Former SUU offensive coordinator Blair Peterson, who spent some time on BYU’s staff a few years ago, had good things to say about him, Roderick said.

“All he did was shoot right up the depth chart,” Roderick said. “Every day he did something to get noticed.”

Juco transfer Jake Retzlaff is QB2, with a twist

After USC and Pitt transfer Kedon Slovis was unsurprisingly named the starting QB after spring camp, the backup QB spot has been up for grabs the last four months.

Tuesday, Roderick said that backup position battle has been settled as well; Jake Retzlaff, a transfer from Riverside (Calif.) College, has been named QB2, while Boise State transfer Cade Fennegan is QB3.

However, Roderick said there’s a “unique situation” there because Fennegan has used his redshirt year and Retzlaff has not. Fairly new NCAA rules say players can participate in up to four games a season and not lose their redshirt year.

“So depending on the situation throughout the season, we will make decisions about who would go in first,” Roderick said. “It would be great to say we can go through the whole season and not burn Jake’s redshirt, but you can’t think like that.”

Roderick said both backups are good enough to win games for the Cougars this year. He called Retzlaff a “phenomenal junior college player” who would have been more heavily recruited out of high school if COVID-19 hadn’t wrecked his senior season.

He said health issues limited Fennegan’s progress last year, but the Texan had a strong fall camp.

“Cade had a great scrimmage on Saturday. He is very athletic. The guy can run. He’s fast, makes plays all over the field with his feet. Really happy with his decision-making and stuff,” Roderick said. “That’s a tough call between those two. And who knows? With the way this season goes, there is a chance we will need all of them. We have been there before where we have needed all three guys to win. So I am glad we have him.”

Offensive line almost finalized

Roderick said that he and offensive line coach Darrell Funk are “close” to naming a starting five for the Cougars’ offensive line in 2023, but not quite ready because of the depth there.

He did say that Kingsley Suamataia (left) and Oklahoma State transfer Caleb Etienne (right) are the starting tackles and that Utah transfer Paul Maile and returning starter Connor Pay will be starters as well.

He did not say whether Pay, or Maile, will be the starting center. The odd man out in that camp-long battle will start at guard.

He also mentioned Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho, Missouri State transfer Ian Fitzgerald and returning part-time starter Brayden Keim as having had good camps.

“There are still some things we are working through with different scenarios and different groups, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we play a few different guys in the first game or two,” Roderick said. “It is not ideal. You don’t want to do that all year. … This is not an issue of not having anybody that has stepped up. It is an issue of having several good players that are all really battling for spots.”

Injury update as fall camp concludes

Head coach Kalani Sitake also addressed reporters via Zoom on Tuesday and said the Cougars will do a team activity Wednesday — probably floating in tubes down the Provo River, although the rainy weather may influence that decision — and then turn their attention to Sam Houston and the Sept. 2 opener on Thursday.

Sitake said projected starting strong safety Micah Harper’s knee injury was the only season-ending injury suffered in camp. However, some other guys, whom he did not name, are “banged up” and not sure of things for the opener.

“Still evaluating some people to see if they will be ready for the first game,” Sitake said. “… That is really all it comes down to, is if the guys are going to be ready for the first week and the way we are looking at it now, we should be all set minus Micah Harper, of course.”

Defensive coordinator Jay Hill also spoke to reporters Tuesday; a look at the defensive depth chart will be published later this week.