Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao honored with Titan of Service Award

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stood in a chapel adjacent to the University of Utah campus to pay tribute to his friend, Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, fifteen months ago. The solemn occasion marked the funeral service for the longest serving Republican senator in the nation’s history — the honorable senator from Utah.

“Orrin took his legislation to the same place where our Savior took his ministry: to the margins, to the periphery, serving the ‘least of these,’” McConnell said, as reported in the Deseret News, pointing to Hatch’s work on children’s health insurance, Americans with disabilities and HIV/AIDS, among other concerns.

Tuesday night in Salt Lake City the focus again turned to service, but this time it was in praise of McConnell, 81, and Elaine Chao, 70, a former transportation secretary and labor secretary. The couple, married for 30 years, were honored together with the first Titan of Service Award for their careers in public service that span decades and continue to influence the nation.

The honor was bestowed in a private dinner at the Grand America by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation, established to promote civility in pursuit of solutions to the nation’s problems, in honor of the late Sen. Hatch who died April 23, 2022, at age 88. Hatch was often referred to as the “Titan of the Senate,” as echoed in the book by William Doyle.

“The award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to civic leadership. It’s a celebration of those who have spent their lives promoting our shared American values. I can think of no more appropriate recipients for this award than McConnell and Chao,” wrote Matt Sandgren, foundation executive director and board member, in an op-ed published in the Deseret News in July.

Related Orrin Hatch Foundation honors Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao in Salt Lake City

Elaine Chao, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation, waves to the crowd after speaking during the Golden Spike Sesquicentennial Celebration and Festival at Promontory Summit on Friday, May 10, 2019. Steve Griffin

McConnell is Kentucky’s longest-serving senator, first elected in 1984. Since that time his leadership has been praised by Republicans and conservatives, and challenged by Democrats and liberals, particularly for his influence over the judiciary, which he touts.

As his Senate webpage states: “McConnell led a transformation of the federal judiciary in a victory for the rule of law and the Constitution. His consequential decision to follow precedent and keep a Supreme Court vacancy open during the 2016 presidential election gave him the opportunity to confirm three justices as majority leader. In four years, he also prioritized the confirmation of 30% of circuit court judges nationwide and a total of 234 lifetime appointments to the federal bench.”

He shares influence of the judiciary with Hatch, who served as a longtime member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as its chairman through many Republican Senate majorities.

“At the time of his retirement, (Hatch) had participated in the confirmation of more than half of all federal judges who had ever served and played a central role in 13 Supreme Court confirmation hearings,” states the foundation website that bears his name.

Chao’s distinguished career begins with a compelling personal history; she is an immigrant who came with her mother and two sisters to America at age 8 from Taiwan. Her father had come three years earlier and the family would make a go of it in America, which meant learning a new language and culture for young Elaine.

She became a U.S. citizen at age 19. Her studies would take her to Harvard Business School which laid a foundation for both private and public service success.

She served in the cabinets of two administrations, as the 18th U.S. Secretary of Transportation and the 24th U.S. Secretary of Labor. Those appointments followed a steady rise from a banking career to her first appointment in Washington, D.C., as Deputy Maritime Administrator, to director of the Peace Corps.

McConnell and Chao were married Feb. 6, 1993, and are often named among Washington, D.C.’s most influential power couples. McConnell became the longest-serving Senate leader in history this year.

This story will be updated.