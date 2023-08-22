At least 18 people killed by wildfires in Greece

As a massive wildfire in northern Greece burns for the fourth day in a row, firefighters have found the burned bodies of 18 people, Greek authorities announced Tuesday.

The bodies were found in the Evros region in northeastern Greece near the city of Alexandroupolis. Authorities are investigating whether the people were migrants as they were found near the border of Turkey and Evros, an area known as a “crossing point for thousands of migrants seeking to enter Europe through Greece,” The New York Times reported.

No other details about the 18 dead have been released.

The wildfire near Alexandroupolis is one of dozens of major wildfires devastating Greece.

At least two other people have died and two firefighters were injured in different wildfires in northern and central Greece on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The scope of the wildfires across the country is massive; the fires have burned over 21,000 acres in Greece as of Monday morning, according to Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

The deadly wildfires in Greece come as Hawaii reels from the Maui wildfire that left at least 114 people dead, with over 850 still missing.

