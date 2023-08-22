National Cinema Day is coming again! Here’s how to get your $4 tickets

After a successful launch of National Cinema Day last year, movie theaters across the nation are gearing up to celebrate by offering $4 movie tickets on Aug. 27 this year.

The Cinema Foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement, according to People magazine, “Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing.”

What theaters are participating in National Cinema Day?

AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas have announced that they will participate in National Cinema Day and will offer discounts on concessions as well, according to USA Today.

Cinemark Theatres announced on its website that it will be participating in giving a discount on ticket prices for “every movie, every showtime and every format.”

Megaplex Theatres announced via Instagram that it will also be participating in National Cinema Day this year.

Brenneman continued her statement on National Cinema Day saying, “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There’s something for everyone. Let’s all go!”

What movies will be shown on National Cinema Day?

Popular summer blockbusters including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Mission:Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” will be shown in theaters along with new releases such as “Blue Beetle,” “The Hill,” “Gran Turismo,” “Golda,” “Bottoms” and “Retribution,” according to USA Today.

Some rereleased movies will reportedly be shown in theaters on National Cinema Day, such as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Sing-Along,” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and classic films like “Jurassic Park (3D),” “American Graffiti,” “Lady Bird” and “Oldboy.”

What is National Cinema Day?

Reports detail that National Cinema Day “is an annual event where thousands of movie theaters discount their tickets for one day to drive people to cinemas in celebration of the big screen and in support of The Cinema Foundation.”

The Deseret News reported in August 2022 that a news release about last year’s National Cinema Day event from the president of LHM Megaplex Theatres, Blake Anderson, said, “We’re thrilled to offer this exceptional one-day promotion to give our guests the chance to see the biggest movies, including some special return engagement blockbusters, on every Megaplex screen for every show time at an amazing price.”

