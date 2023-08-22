Calling all Latter-day Saint singers — how to apply and be a part of the new hymnbook

A new hymnbook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was announced in 2018, generating 17,000 song suggestions in the following year. Now, the church is accepting applications to begin recording the songs, for both a new hymnal and a new children’s songbook, that will be used on the digital sacred music app and other church media.

Who can audition to record the new hymns?

Latter-day Saints of all ages are encouraged to apply before Sept. 17, according to the church’s press release.

Those selected “will be paid according to local industry standards. Terms will be arranged during contracting,” the release states.

What are the requirements?

The church released specific qualifications that require applicants to:



Be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Have the ability to sing accurately and expressively.

Be able to commute regularly to the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City (for U.S. residents, no travel compensation will be given. Members outside of the United States will be considered to receive travel compensation, per the church.)

Applications will be for two different types of recording, either a melody only for solo applicants or as part of a vocal quartet, singing a preferred part. More detailed requirements can be found on the application page.

How to apply:

Visit Casting.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to fill out an application about yourself and whether you’re applying for solo or choral work. Upload two audio recordings, preferably with a piano track. Each type of audition will sing one verse of two hymns with different styles, moods and tempos.

Applying as a solo singer — the two recordings will be of yourself singing the melody of the two different hymns.

Applying as a choral singer — the two recordings will be of yourself singing your preferred vocal part.

When will the new hymnbook be released?

The project doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it was said at the time of the beginning of the project that it would take several years to complete.