Cable news recap: What did they say on Fox, CNN and MSNBC?

In case you missed the news Monday night, Sean Hannity spoke to former college athlete Sophia Lorey on being kicked out of an event for reportedly misgendering people, Rachel Maddow discussed how Americans should react to the ongoing issues in Georgia with Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Anderson Cooper spoke to the daughter of a woman killed following a dispute over a pride flag.

Fox News — Sophia Lorey: ‘Men don’t belong in women’s sports’

Lorey, outreach coordinator for California Family Council and a former college athlete, told Sean Hannity on his show Monday night that her First Amendment rights were violated after being asked to leave an event.

The event took place at Mary L. Stephens Davis Branch Library in Davis, California, where Lorey was asked to speak regarding her time as a college athlete.

“Before you even told your story, you were accused of misgendering people, is that true?” Hannity asked Lorey. “You didn’t even get to tell any of your story?”

“Correct,” she said. “I began with saying that men don't belong in women’s sports and was immediately cut off.”

As Lorey continued her story, saying it was a childhood dream that she was able to play soccer at the collegiate level, she told the audience, “Current 10-year-old girls cannot live out the same dream as long as men are allowed to compete in women's sports.”

At that point, Lorey said she was told to leave by the librarian for misgendering and that if she didn’t, the library would shut the entire meeting down, per Fox News.

“It was extremely upsetting to have a government official violate my First Amendment rights, and I don't want any other American or any other girl to experience what I experienced,” Lorey told Hannity.

MSNBC — Sen. Warnock on the political pressures in Georgia

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock joined Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night to discuss the politics surrounding his home state of Georgia.

Maddow asked Warnock what the rest of the country should know about former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment in Georgia.

“Knowing what you know about Fulton County and the criminal justice and political pressures in the state, what do you think people from outside Georgia should know about this process as the pressure just gets unbelievably intense on what’s happening in Fulton County?” Maddow asked.

Warnock said that this is a moral moment for the entire country.

“We know who Donald Trump is,” Warnock said. “The question right now is, who are we? What kind of country are we going to be going forward and as we watch this play out, we’re reminded that democracy is not a noun, it’s a verb.”

He added that “while Donald Trump and the other defendants may be at the center of this particular case, my eye is on democracy itself because I believe in democracy.”

CNN — California store owner was ‘fearless,’ daughter says

On “Anderson Cooper 360,” Cooper spoke to Ari Carleton, the daughter of Laura Ann “Lauri” Carleton, who was killed after an argument regarding a pride flag hanging outside her store.

Carleton, 66, died Friday evening at her store from a gunshot wound.

According to CNN, authorities said the suspected shooter, Travis Ikeguchi, 27, also died from a gunshot wound after fleeing from deputies.

Cooper asked Carleton if her mother was ever afraid for her safety due to her pride flags being torn down before.

“No, she was fearless, and she was confident,” Carleton said, “And she wasn’t afraid to stand up to anybody.”

Carleton said that when she and her dad arrived back home Friday night after the incident, there was a package at the door with a new flag.

She added that her mom “had told my dad that she had ordered it because the one that had been hanging had naturally faded from the sun.”

Even though the loss of her mom has been difficult, Carleton said that there have been so many supporters who have honored her mom.