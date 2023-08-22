Here’s everything we know about the new ‘Spy Kids’ movie, ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’

It’s been 12 years since the release of the last “Spy Kids” movie — “Spy Kids: All The Time In The World” — part of the franchise that conquered fans around the world. The good news is that a new Netflix movie, called “Spy Kids: Armageddon” is on the way.

Here’s what we know about the movie so far.

When does ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ come out?

The new movie will be released Sept. 22 on Netflix.

Who’s in the cast for ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’?

The film includes both movie industry novices and household names, like:



Gina Rodriguez as Nora Tango-Torrez.

Zachary Levi as Terrence Tango-Torrez.

Connor Esterson as Tony Tango-Torrez.

Everly Carganilla as Patty Tango-Torrez.

Billy Magnussen as Rey “The King” Kingston.

Director Robert Rodriguez explained more about the characters and their names in the newest “Spy Kids“ movie.

“Each film I named the Spy Kids after some of my siblings,” Rodriguez, who has been involved with all the movies in the franchise, told Netflix.

In the new film, one of the characters is named after the director’s middle name, Anthony. “I always went by Tony when I was younger and I was of course the one who was always rigging the game,” said Rodriguez.

Patty is based on Rodriguez’s sister Patricia. “And this time, because I thought the little girl should be honest, she’s based on my sister, Patricia,” Rodriguez told Netflix.

Who’s directing the new movie?

Rodriguez, who is responsible for the reboot, is also the director of the original movies in the franchise. He worked alongside his son, Racer Rodriguez in writing the film.

“Our favorite method of writing … is, we grab our notepads — or our phones at this point — jump into the pool and float around and just talk, come up with ideas,” Racer told Netflix.

What is ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ about?

“When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world,” reads the longline for the movie.

Will Juni and Carmen Cortez be back?

For those wondering, the original spy kids won’t be in the movie. According to Rodriguez, “This movie really wants to stand on its own, kind of establish the family.”

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any references to the original films. “There (will) be Easter eggs,” Rodriguez told Netflix.

People’s reaction to ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’

The new “Spy Kids” movie is dividing the internet. Some are excited, while others criticize the creativity of creators and claim reboots should stop and original franchises should be left alone.

NEW SPY KIDS WHAT?? — Juniper | this my new acc (@eiffelkinnie) August 15, 2023

You're in the new Spy Kids movie, my guy. https://t.co/dpwr10K6G7 — Superwise (@SuperwiseJohn) August 14, 2023

this is the juice the new spy kids reboot is missing. just won’t be the same https://t.co/7LqhDby5Ps — vanessa (@v3ng3n) August 17, 2023

new spy kids movie in september???? i don’t think it’s going to be AS silly funny goofy but i’m def still seeing it — doin ur mom (@gayba1t) August 13, 2023

“Spy Kids: Armageddon” Trailer