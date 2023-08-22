These are 10 of the best restaurants in Salt Lake City

While Salt Lake City isn’t known for gracing the lists of foodie cities, the capital of the Beehive State has some noteworthy restaurants. Ten of them are on this list.

This list was created by asking some Deseret News employees what they thought the best restaurants were in Salt Lake City. The parameters were set as Salt Lake City and its surrounding suburbs (like Millcreek).

There’s much dispute around taste, and there are plenty of other great restaurants as well. Here are 10 of the best restaurants in Salt Lake City.

HSL

Location: 418 E. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

What to order: The hearth roasted carrots, the buttermilk biscuit, the flatbread, the flat iron and the pasta.

What’s it like: It’s an upscale American restaurant with locally sourced ingredients. There’s no official dress code, and this restaurant is known for its intricate plating of meals. The restaurant is trendy, rustic chic, and the food is colorful, flavorful and adorned with fresh herbs and spices.

Nomad East

Location: 1675 E. 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

What to order: Children of the corn pizza, pretty in pink pizza, wedge salad, cheese board and marinated olives.

What’s it like: It’s a trendy, casual restaurant with a heated patio. The menu’s main components are pizza and salad, and most of the dishes here are shareable. It’s good to come with a group of family members or friends.

Kao Thai

Location: 3011 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.

What to order: Fresh roll, Thai ceviche, basil fried rice, any of the Thai basil stir-fries and drunken noodles.

What’s it like: It’s a quiet, unassuming restaurant. The dishes are shareable for around three people each and the appetizers here are worth a try, too.

Chile Tepin

Location: 307 W. 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

What to order: Fajitas, moles, taco salad, flan, churro cheesecake and the guacamole.

What’s it like: It’s a modern restaurant with quick service and a clean, friendly environment. The food tastes fresh and is seasoned well — oftentimes, the vegetables in the dish are the star of the show.

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Location: 260 S. 200 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

What to order: Diavola pizza, emilia pizza, beet salad, burrata crostini, bruschetta, panna cotta and the warm beets.

What’s it like: The pizza oven is the most prominent part of the restaurant. The inside is modern, trendy and complete with a gelato shop next door. Pizzas here can be ordered gluten-free as well.

Curry Fried Chicken

Location: 660 S. State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84111.

What to order: Curry fried chicken plate, grilled tandoori chicken plate, samosa, hot curry fries and the falafel hummus plate.

What’s it like: As seen on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” Curry Fried Chicken is a counter-service restaurant with expertly seasoned food and bold flavors.

Red Iguana

Location: 736 W. North Temple St., Salt Lake City, UT 84116.

What to order: Any of the mole dishes, the Red Iguana, huevos con chorizo, pechuga poblana and camarones sonora.

What’s it like: Red Iguana has a couple different locations, but the main one is bustling and full of bright and bold decor. It’s a restaurant where it’s a good idea to make a reservation in advance.

Eva’s Bakery

Location: 155 S. Main St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

What to order: Any pastries, the roasted chicken salad, the brunch flatbread, the ham and butter sandwich and the veggie quiche slice.

What’s it like: Eva’s Bakery is a bright French bakery with baguettes and pastries on display. The tables are delicate and the restaurant feels open and airy.

Takashi

Location: 18 W. Market St., Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

What to order: The strawberry fields roll, the sunshine roll, the Forrest Gump roll, teriyaki chicken, vegan stir-fry and bluefin tuna.

What’s it like: Takashi is hip, modern, casual, trendy and offers beautiful plates of food. Presentation is a key element to the food here.

The Crack Shack

Location: 912 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84105.

What to order: The firebird and the fire nugs.

What’s it like: It’s a fast-casual fried chicken chain with trendy vibes. The ingredients are locally sourced and organic.

Feldman’s Deli

Location: 2005 E. 2700 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84109.

What to order: Corned beef sandwich, the Reuben, the Little John, the tuna salad and the potato pancakes.

What’s it like: Feldman’s is a staple of Salt Lake City. It’s the embodiment of a New York City style deli and a local favorite.

