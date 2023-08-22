Former President Donald Trump said Monday that he will turn himself in on charges alleging election interference in Georgia.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s bond was set at $200,000. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged him and 18 others with 41 counts, including racketeering charges, in connection with efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results under the Georgia law, as the Deseret News reported.

Willis’ probe into Trump began after an hourlong phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from January 2021 became public.

“The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry, and there’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you’ve recalculated,” Trump said on the call. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

Trump, the front-runner in the Republican primary, has already been indicted three times this year and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is expected to turn himself in over his fourth indictment in Georgia on Aug. 24, a day after the first GOP primary debate, which he said he won’t be attending.

In his social media post on Monday, Trump said, “The trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!”

On his need to pay a $200,000 bond, Trump said, “The failed District Attorney of Fulton County (Atlanta), Fani Willis, insisted on a $200,000 Bond from me. I assume, therefore, that she thought I was a ‘flight’ risk — I’d fly far away, maybe to Russia, Russia, Russia, share a gold domed suite with Vladimir, never to be seen or heard from again. Would I be able to take my very ‘understated’ airplane with the gold TRUMP affixed for all to see. Probably not, I’d be much better off flying commercial — I’m sure nobody would recognize me!”

The court filing for the bond order also directed Trump to not intimidate a co-defendant or witness, which includes posts or reposts on social media.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan testified before the Fulton County Grand Jury before the indictment was released on Aug. 14.

Trump said on Truth Social that Duncan shouldn’t testify.

“I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia,” he said.

Trump’s co-defendants are pursuing their own legal strategies. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has requested a federal court to dismiss all charges since he was carrying out Trump’s orders in an official capacity. Meanwhile, former Georgia GOP chairman David Shafer is trying to move the case from state to federal court, as CNN reported.

So far, only two co-defendants — Trump’s election attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall — have surrendered to the authorities Tuesday. NBC News reported that Hall was detained. Others, like former Georgia state Sen. Shawn Still and former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, negotiated bond agreements.

