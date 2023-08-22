Photo Gallery: Fires in Greece cause destruction and death

While much of the world’s attention has been drawn to the horrific wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui, Greece has experienced it’s own wildfire tragedy of death and destruction.

Authorities discovered 18 bodies in the Alexandroupolis region in northeastern Greece, according to the Associated Press.

The 18 victims were discovered in a shack, according to the AP, in the area where wildfires had burned out of control for days. Firefighters believe the fire victims were migrants who crossed the border into Greece from Turkey.

Here’s 10 of the most stunning images captured by The Associated Press photojournalists over the last 24 hours in Greece.

Smoke from a wildfire in the outskirts of the Greek capital covers the sun as it sets over the Parthenon temple atop of the ancient Acropolis in Athens, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters battle dozens of wildfires across the country, fanned by gale-force winds. Thanassis Stavrakis, Associated Press

Local residents watch the wildfire in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region of Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Gale-force winds are fanning the flames of wildfires across Greece, including 53 new blazes that broke out early Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press

A woman sits next to a patient on the floor of a ferry boat after health authorities partially evacuated a hospital in Alexandroupolis, in the northeastern Evros region of Greece, early Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Gale-force winds fanned the flames of wildfires across Greece, including more than four dozen new blazes that broke out Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. e-evros.gr via Associated Press

People try to extinguish a burning olive tree in the village of Avantas, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters struggled Tuesday to control major wildfires burning out of control for days in northeastern Greece and on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames inside a building in the village of Dikela, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece have found the bodies of over 10 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country from Turkey. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press

A burnt car is seen in the village of Palagia, near the town of Alexandroupolis, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Hundreds of firefighters struggled Tuesday to control major wildfires burning out of control for days in northeastern Greece and on Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press

A helicopter drops water over a wildfire in the village of Dikela, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Firefighters scouring the area of a major wildfire in northeastern Greece have found the bodies of over 10 people thought to have been migrants who entered the country from Turkey. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press

Giorgos Kousminas looks at his burnt house in the village of Sostis, near Komotini town, in the northeastern Rodopi region, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Gale-force winds fanned the flames of wildfires across Greece, including more than four dozen new blazes that broke out Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation. Two people died and two firefighters were injured, authorities said. Achilleas Chiras, Associated Press