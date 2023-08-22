‘America’s Got Talent’ has reached the live shows. Here’s how to vote

“America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts.

Here’s a rundown of how to vote.

How to vote for your favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ act

According to “America’s Got Talent” social media pages, there are two ways viewers can cast their votes:



Through the “America’s Got Talent” app, which is available for download in the App Store or Google Play.

Online at NBC.com/agtvote.

Voting for the 11 acts featured on the Aug. 22 episode of “AGT” is open now and closes Wednesday at 5 a.m. MT. Fans can cast up to 10 votes for each act, through both methods.

According to NBC.com/agtvote, viewers can currently vote on the following 11 acts:



Adrian Stoica and Hurricane.

Brynn Cummings.

John Wines.

Lambros Garcia.

Lavender Darcangelo.

Maureen Langan.

Mitch Rossell.

Oleksandr Leshchenko.

Ray Wold & Mom.

Sainted.

True Villains.

