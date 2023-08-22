Facebook Twitter
‘America’s Got Talent’ has reached the live shows. Here’s how to vote

“America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on “America’s Got Talent.”

Trae Patton, NBC

America’s Got Talent” has reached the live portion of the competition — meaning it’s time for viewers to weigh in on their favorite acts.

Here’s a rundown of how to vote.

How to vote for your favorite ‘America’s Got Talent’ act

According to “America’s Got Talent” social media pages, there are two ways viewers can cast their votes:

Voting for the 11 acts featured on the Aug. 22 episode of “AGT” is open now and closes Wednesday at 5 a.m. MT. Fans can cast up to 10 votes for each act, through both methods.

According to NBC.com/agtvote, viewers can currently vote on the following 11 acts:

  • Adrian Stoica and Hurricane.
  • Brynn Cummings.
  • John Wines.
  • Lambros Garcia.
  • Lavender Darcangelo.
  • Maureen Langan.
  • Mitch Rossell.
  • Oleksandr Leshchenko.
  • Ray Wold & Mom.
  • Sainted.
  • True Villains.
As the Deseret News previously reported, the following acts have received the coveted golden buzzer from the show’s judges, audience and host:

