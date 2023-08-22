First Republican primary debate: when and where to watch it

Fox News Channel will broadcast the first Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election on August 23, from 7-9 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The event, sanctioned by the Republican National Committee, will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Fox News reporters Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the debate, with eight candidates set to participate.

Where to watch the debate

Fox News will begin the broadcast an hour before the debate, with live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. MDT.

FOX Business will simultaneously air the debate as well.

Fox News Digital will have constant coverage as well as live blogs of the event and reporters on the ground in Milwaukee.

Rumble, an online streaming service that is partnered with the RNC will stream the debate online.

Who is debating?

In order to participate, each candidate had to sign a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee for president. The RNC confirmed eight candidates met the qualifications as of the deadline Monday evening.

The presidential candidates who are participating in the first Republican presidential debate are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.