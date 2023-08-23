2023 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 3 of the high school football season

Friday’s games
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|ALTA
|102.1
|34.3
|67.8
|Legacy, Nev.
|Alta
|Altamont
|-21.9
|27.4
|-49.3
|MONUMENT VALLEY
|Altamont
|American Fork
|116.1
|13.4
|102.7
|WEST
|Amerian Fork
|Beaver
|73.4
|13.7
|59.7
|LAYTON CHRISTIAN
|Beaver
|BOX ELDER
|89.1
|22.6
|66.5
|Bear River
|Box Elder
|Brighton
|100.6
|13
|87.6
|RIVERTON
|Brighton
|Cedar City
|67.8
|6.1
|61.7
|CANYON VIEW
|Canyon View
|CORNER CANYON
|133.1
|12.1
|121
|Lone Peak
|Corner Canyon
|CYPRUS
|61.3
|0
|61.3
|Copper Hills
|Cyprus
|Davis
|100
|54.9
|45.1
|CLEARFIELD
|Davis
|DELTA
|35
|1.1
|33.9
|North Sanpete
|Delta
|DUCHESNE
|46.6
|3.9
|42.7
|Summit Academy
|Duchesne
|EAST
|106.7
|36.1
|70.6
|Coronado, Nev.
|East
|ENTERPRISE
|52.6
|1.4
|51.2
|Emery
|Emery
|Fremont
|79.5
|3.2
|76.3
|BONNEVILLE
|Bonneville
|GRANTSVILLE
|59.7
|6.3
|53.4
|Manti
|Manti
|Green Valley, Nev.
|86.1
|1.9
|84.2
|SNOW CANYON
|Snow Canyon
|GUNNISON VALLEY
|22.8
|27.3
|-4.5
|Grand
|Gunnison Valley
|Hunter
|61.2
|32.1
|29.1
|MURRAY
|Hunter
|Hurricane
|46
|30.4
|15.6
|HILLCREST
|Hurricane
|Juab
|59.9
|6.6
|53.3
|SOUTH SUMMIT
|Juab
|Milford
|51.9
|11.9
|40
|MILLARD
|Milford
|MOUNTAIN RIDGE
|93.3
|1.6
|91.7
|West Jordan
|Mountain Ridge
|MOUNTAIN VIEW
|29
|16.2
|12.8
|Cottonwood
|Mountain View
|North Sevier
|28.5
|5.3
|23.2
|SOUTH SEVIER
|North Sevier
|NORTH SUMMIT
|39.9
|32.8
|7.1
|Am. Leadership
|North Summit
|NORTHRIDGE
|71.2
|4.2
|67
|Kearns
|Kearns
|Ogden
|37.3
|34.1
|3.2
|CARBON
|Ogden
|OLYMPUS
|93
|4.6
|88.4
|Bountiful
|Bountiful
|OREM
|104.3
|28
|76.3
|Spanish Fork
|Orem
|PARK CITY
|88.3
|10.2
|78.1
|Dixie
|Park City
|PINE VIEW
|65.7
|27.2
|38.5
|Tooele
|Pine View
|Pleasant Grove
|109.1
|34
|75.1
|GRANGER
|Pleasant Grove
|Providence Hall
|34.8
|32.2
|2.6
|PAROWAN
|Providence Hall
|RICH
|5.3
|9.7
|-4.4
|Monticello
|Rich
|RICHFIELD
|59.6
|5.4
|54.2
|Payson
|Richfield
|Ridgeline
|89
|4.2
|84.8
|Stansbury
|Ridgeline
|Roy
|84.4
|2.3
|82.1
|WEBER
|Roy
|SALEM HILLS
|68.1
|4.6
|63.5
|Maple Mountain
|Maple Mountain
|SKY VIEW
|85.9
|3.7
|82.2
|Morgan
|Sky View
|Skyridge
|138.6
|48.9
|89.7
|FARMINGTON
|Skyridge
|Springville
|100.5
|1.6
|98.9
|CRIMSON CLIFFS
|Springville
|SYRACUSE
|111
|14.7
|96.3
|Herriman
|Syracuse
|TIMPANOGOS
|67
|9.4
|57.6
|Logan
|Timpanogos
|Timpview
|124.5
|31.4
|93.1
|PROVO
|Timpview
|Uintah
|43.3
|3.6
|39.7
|UNION
|Uintah
|Viewmont
|62.8
|19.4
|43.4
|TAYLORSVILLE
|Viewmont
|WESTLAKE
|86.5
|25.8
|60.7
|Cedar Valley
|Westlake
Home team in CAPS
Copyright 2023 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 40-16, 71.4%.
Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 82-26, 75.9%.
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-16, 71.4%.
High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 81-27, 75.0%.