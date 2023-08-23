Facebook Twitter
High School Football Sports High School Sports

2023 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 3 of the high school football season

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Friday’s games
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
ALTA 102.1 34.3 67.8 Legacy, Nev. Alta
Altamont -21.9 27.4 -49.3 MONUMENT VALLEY Altamont
American Fork 116.1 13.4 102.7 WEST Amerian Fork
Beaver 73.4 13.7 59.7 LAYTON CHRISTIAN Beaver
BOX ELDER 89.1 22.6 66.5 Bear River Box Elder
Brighton 100.6 13 87.6 RIVERTON Brighton
Cedar City 67.8 6.1 61.7 CANYON VIEW Canyon View
CORNER CANYON 133.1 12.1 121 Lone Peak Corner Canyon
CYPRUS 61.3 0 61.3 Copper Hills Cyprus
Davis 100 54.9 45.1 CLEARFIELD Davis
DELTA 35 1.1 33.9 North Sanpete Delta
DUCHESNE 46.6 3.9 42.7 Summit Academy Duchesne
EAST 106.7 36.1 70.6 Coronado, Nev. East
ENTERPRISE 52.6 1.4 51.2 Emery Emery
Fremont 79.5 3.2 76.3 BONNEVILLE Bonneville
GRANTSVILLE 59.7 6.3 53.4 Manti Manti
Green Valley, Nev. 86.1 1.9 84.2 SNOW CANYON Snow Canyon
GUNNISON VALLEY 22.8 27.3 -4.5 Grand Gunnison Valley
Hunter 61.2 32.1 29.1 MURRAY Hunter
Hurricane 46 30.4 15.6 HILLCREST Hurricane
Juab 59.9 6.6 53.3 SOUTH SUMMIT Juab
Milford 51.9 11.9 40 MILLARD Milford
MOUNTAIN RIDGE 93.3 1.6 91.7 West Jordan Mountain Ridge
MOUNTAIN VIEW 29 16.2 12.8 Cottonwood Mountain View
North Sevier 28.5 5.3 23.2 SOUTH SEVIER North Sevier
NORTH SUMMIT 39.9 32.8 7.1 Am. Leadership North Summit
NORTHRIDGE 71.2 4.2 67 Kearns Kearns
Ogden 37.3 34.1 3.2 CARBON Ogden
OLYMPUS 93 4.6 88.4 Bountiful Bountiful
OREM 104.3 28 76.3 Spanish Fork Orem
PARK CITY 88.3 10.2 78.1 Dixie Park City
PINE VIEW 65.7 27.2 38.5 Tooele Pine View
Pleasant Grove 109.1 34 75.1 GRANGER Pleasant Grove
Providence Hall 34.8 32.2 2.6 PAROWAN Providence Hall
RICH 5.3 9.7 -4.4 Monticello Rich
RICHFIELD 59.6 5.4 54.2 Payson Richfield
Ridgeline 89 4.2 84.8 Stansbury Ridgeline
Roy 84.4 2.3 82.1 WEBER Roy
SALEM HILLS 68.1 4.6 63.5 Maple Mountain Maple Mountain
SKY VIEW 85.9 3.7 82.2 Morgan Sky View
Skyridge 138.6 48.9 89.7 FARMINGTON Skyridge
Springville 100.5 1.6 98.9 CRIMSON CLIFFS Springville
SYRACUSE 111 14.7 96.3 Herriman Syracuse
TIMPANOGOS 67 9.4 57.6 Logan Timpanogos
Timpview 124.5 31.4 93.1 PROVO Timpview
Uintah 43.3 3.6 39.7 UNION Uintah
Viewmont 62.8 19.4 43.4 TAYLORSVILLE Viewmont
WESTLAKE 86.5 25.8 60.7 Cedar Valley Westlake

Home team in CAPS

Noland Parry’s record last week: 40-16, 71.4%.

Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 82-26, 75.9%.

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 40-16, 71.4%.

High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 81-27, 75.0%.

