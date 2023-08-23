How winning the World Cup became the ‘best and worst’ for this Spanish player

Spain’s World Cup victory on Sunday should have been the best day of Olga Carmona’s life, but shortly after the celebrations started, the day quickly became the “worst day” of her life.

The 23-year-old, who scored the lone goal in Spain’s win, was informed after the match that her father had died.

Carmona called it “the best and worst day” of her life and dedicated the victory to her father in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life. I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment, that is why I will be with my colleagues, so that from wherever you are you know that this star is also yours, dad,” she wrote.

A spokesperson for the Royal Spanish Football Federation told Reuters that Carmona’s father died Friday after fighting a “long illness.”

Carmona’s mother and siblings were in Sydney for the match but decided not to tell her about her father until after the game, according to NPR.

Following the win, Carmona posted another tribute to her father on X and referenced the star that will be added to the Royal Spanish Football Federation’s crest after winning their first World Cup title.

“Without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me,” she wrote.

Prior to learning the news, Carmona had dedicated her goal and the win to a loved one who had died. In her goal celebration, she lifted up her jersey to reveal “MERCHI” written on her undershirt. She told Fox Sports after the match that it was in honor of a friend’s mother.

Olga Carmona with THE GOAL to crown Spain as the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Champions! 🇪🇸 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Uwr4FaetW4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 20, 2023

“First of all, I want to say that this victory, this achievement, goes to the mother (of) one of my best friends who has recently passed away,” she said, according to Fox Sports. “I celebrated the goal with her shirt and from here, I dedicate this to the whole family with all my love.”

Fans originally thought the celebration was directed at coach Jorge Vilda, who has been the subject of controversy, or her teammates who had been left off the roster after protesting.

In 2022, 15 players wrote to the federation with “concerns about Vilda’s management style and other issues behind the scenes,” ESPN reported.

In their emails, the players asked to not be called up to the national team because of the effect the team had on their “emotional state” and “health,” according to CBS Sports. Only three of those players were on Spain’s World Cup roster.