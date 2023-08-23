Cable news recap: What did they say on Fox, CNN and MSNBC?

Sean Hannity spoke to Newt Gingrich Tuesday night on President Joe Biden’s actions in Maui, Anderson Cooper discussed former President Donald Trump’s surrender in Fulton County, and Lawrence O’Donnell spoke to former congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell about her campaign to unseat Sen. Rick Scott in Florida.

Fox News: Biden is closer to a ‘sleeper-in-chief’

Sean Hannity spoke with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Maui on his show, “Hannity,” Tuesday night.

“I look at the seriousness of this, and I watch this guy, and I can’t even comprehend how people cannot see that he is not fit for this job,” Hannity said regarding the way Biden addressed the fire devastation in Lahaina.

Gingrich responded, “I think this visit to Maui frankly is just plain frightening. How can you have a commander in chief who is totally out of touch with reality. ... Who has no understanding of the scale of the disaster which has occurred. Who literally has no empathy for the human beings around him.”

Gingrich said Americans need to view Biden’s actions as a national problem rather than a political problem, adding that he couldn’t comprehend how Biden could be surrounded by so much loss and devastation and talk about his ’67 Corvette to the people of Lahaina.

“It really worries me that this is the guy who’s commander in chief for the most powerful military in the world,” Gingrich said. “And believe me, every leader on the planet watches Joe Biden collapsing and knows that the U.S. is beginning to be available as a victim.”

According to Gingrich, Biden is more like a “sleeper in chief” than commander in chief.

CNN: Is Trump’s free speech being targeted?

Anderson Cooper spoke with CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman on “Anderson Cooper 360” about former President Donald Trump’s plan to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday.

Cooper asked Haberman where the line should be drawn for Trump regarding a judge’s new ruling that the former president can not threaten anybody.

“This is kind of an odd line. He’s running against Mike Pence. If he tweets something negative about Mike Pence, where is the line here?”

Haberman said that although she feels that she’s being repetitive, it’s “unprecedented territory.”

“I think we’re going to find out where the line is,” she said. “I think as we have seen with former President Trump over and over again with his social media feed and his commentary, he tends to test exactly where that line is.”

She added that Trump’s lawyers have said the judge’s new ruling is attacking his right to free speech, saying that “he is the front-runner for the Republican nomination. It’s impossible to divorce all of this from that context.”

MSNBC: Former congresswoman’s hopes to flip Florida blue

On the “Last Word” with Lawrence O’Donnell, former Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell joined O’Donnell to discuss her run against Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on a platform to bring abortion access to Florida.

O’Donnell showed statistics among 1,000 likely Florida voters that showed Mucarsel-Powell at 44%, just 1% more than Scott, who sat at 43%.

“That is a very, very bad poll for an incumbent senator running for reelection,” O’Donnell said. “So this is a real race right at the start.”

Mucarsel-Powell, who is an immigrant and came to the U.S. at 14 from Ecuador, told O’Donnell that because of the opportunities living in the U.S. has given her, “unlike Scott, in Congress, I wrote a bill that expanded Medicare coverage,” she said.

She added that Scott “has become such an extremist that he supports a national abortion ban.”

Mucarsel-Powell said that as a mother of daughters, she will not allow politicians to take away rights — like abortion — from her daughters.

The former congresswoman told O’Donnell that she hopes to flip the state of Florida blue and take Scott's seat in the Senate in 2024.

