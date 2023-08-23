How ex-BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter fared in qualifying round at world championships

Zach McWhorter, the former BYU All-American, advanced to the finals of the pole vault Wednesday at the world track and field championships in Budapest.

McWhorter was one of 13 vaulters to clear 5.75 meters (about 18 feet, 9 inches). The finalists also include world record holder and defending Olympic and world champion Armand Duplantis, an American-born Swede, and Olympic silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the United States.

In the qualifying round, McWhorter cleared 5.35 and 5.55 on his first attempt, but he had two misses at 5.70 and would have been eliminated from the competition if he had not cleared his next attempt. He then cleared 5.75 on his first attempt. Only four vaulters survived the competition without a miss.

McWhorter’s best mark of the season, 19-2 3/4, ranks 10th in the world.

The finals of the pole vault will be held Saturday night (11:30 a.m. MDT).

This story will be updated.

