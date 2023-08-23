Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

How ex-BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter fared in qualifying round at world championships

The former All-American endured two misses but survived to vault another day

By Doug Robinson Doug Robinson
SHARE How ex-BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter fared in qualifying round at world championships
Former BYU All-American Zach Mcwhorter makes an attempt in the men’s pole vault qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Former BYU All-American Zach Mcwhorter makes an attempt in the men’s pole vault qualification during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. The former Cougar advanced to the championship round, which will be staged Saturday night.

Matthias Schrader, Associated Press

Zach McWhorter, the former BYU All-American, advanced to the finals of the pole vault Wednesday at the world track and field championships in Budapest.

McWhorter was one of 13 vaulters to clear 5.75 meters (about 18 feet, 9 inches). The finalists also include world record holder and defending Olympic and world champion Armand Duplantis, an American-born Swede, and Olympic silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the United States.

In the qualifying round, McWhorter cleared 5.35 and 5.55 on his first attempt, but he had two misses at 5.70 and would have been eliminated from the competition if he had not cleared his next attempt. He then cleared 5.75 on his first attempt. Only four vaulters survived the competition without a miss.

Related

McWhorter’s best mark of the season, 19-2 3/4, ranks 10th in the world.

The finals of the pole vault will be held Saturday night (11:30 a.m. MDT).

This story will be updated.

Next Up In BYU sports
What we’ve learned — thus far — about this BYU football team
A Utes-Nittany Lions rematch? Bowl projections for BYU, Utah and Utah State before the seasons kicks off
Who’ll back up Kedon Slovis and Isaac Rex for 2023 Cougars? Now you know
‘A young man who did great things:’ How Kenneth Rooks fared in world track championship finals
Utah ties transaction tracker: Tomasi Laulile’s time with 49ers short-lived after being released by team
BYU’s stock improved in ESPN’s final preseason SP+ rankings. What about Utah and Utah State?